Charles Leclerc sees off Max Verstappen to win Austrian F1 GP for Ferrari

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Giles Richards at the Red Bull Ring
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Max Verstappen
    Max Verstappen
    Dutch-Belgian racing driver
  • Charles Leclerc
    Monegasque racing driver
  • Carlos Sainz Jr.
    Carlos Sainz Jr.
    Spanish racing driver
  • Lewis Hamilton
    Lewis Hamilton
    British racing driver
<span>Photograph: Christian Bruna/EPA</span>
Photograph: Christian Bruna/EPA

Charles Leclerc celebrated victory at the Austrian Grand Prix with as much a sense of relief as joy after a race that was gripping until its final moments.

The pleasure will doubtless be felt, not least in the remarkable form Leclerc showed in seeing off the challenge of his title rival, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. The Dutchman was second here after a definitive display of authority from Leclerc and Ferrari, who showed fearsome pace in Spielberg.

Related: Charles Leclerc pips Max Verstappen to F1 victory at Austrian GP – as it happened

Indeed Ferrari could have made it a one-two only for their hopes to be dashed when Leclerc’s teammate Carlos Sainz was forced to retire, his engine in flames near the end. It was a dramatic and frightening moment for the Spaniard as he pulled up at the top of the hill at turn three. He could not climb out of the car because in taking his foot off the brake it rolled backwards. He was forced to remain in the cockpit as the flames licked closer until marshals could place chocks beneath the wheels and allow him to escape unhurt.

Sainz’s impressions were vivid when asked about the incident. “Fire. A lot of fire,” he said, adding later: “The whole process was a bit slow and at some point there was so much fire that I had to get a move on and jump out. It is definitely something we need to look at how we could have done it a bit faster, because it was not an easy situation to be in.” The events and the procedure around extrication will be investigated.

For Lewis Hamilton there was reason for optimism as he took third for Mercedes. His teammate George Russell was fourth, a great recovery given that he had dropped to 18th at one point. Esteban Ocon was fifth for Alpine.

This was a tense but exhilarating affair played out in the grand, picturesque amphitheatre of the Styrian mountains where 60,000 of the 105,000-strong crowd were Dutch fans who had come to see Verstappen march one step further to his second title. Leclerc was in no mood to follow their script.

The win was significant for the 24-year-old in being his first return to the top step since the third round in Australia. After a run of mechanical failures and poor strategy decisions that have seen Verstappen pile up an enormous lead, it reignited his title fight. The championship lead has already yawned between them, with Leclerc’s 46-point lead after Australia turned to a Verstappen advantage of 44 going into this race. Leclerc has reduced that to 38 points and now at the halfway point of the season and, with 11 races to go, a swing back in his favour is not out of the question.

Of import also is the style in which he did it. With a genuinely competitive car Leclerc was indomitable in Austria, passing Verstappen on the track three times during the race to secure the win. This is as good as the Ferrari has looked since Melbourne and while the Red Bulls struggled with their tyre degradation, the Scuderia were at ease with their rubber.

“I kept being optimistic, but hard race after hard race it felt like everything was against me,” Leclerc said. “Finally we have had a breakthrough and we had a good race today,it feels good to have a win again.”

Lewis Hamilton pours champagne over Charles Leclerc’s head on the podium at the Red Bull Ring
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc on the podium at the Red Bull Ring. Photograph: Leonhard Föger/Reuters

Ferrari brought their first upgrades of the season to Barcelona and a further swathe to Silverstone, where Sainz won, and they have clearly hit the spot. Their package looks ominously strong once more.

Verstappen conceded that Red Bull had no answers. “I expected them to be strong,” he said. “I just didn’t expect them to be this good. We need to analyse and understand why this happened.”

He had been soundly beaten in a classic three-act sequence, Verstappen leading from pole only to be caught by Leclerc as they fought a gripping toe-to-toe scrap until the Monégasque struck. On lap 11, late on the brakes up the inside at turn four, he pulled off a mighty pass.

Red Bull went aggressive, pitting Verstappen early with the fresh rubber paying off such that when Leclerc stopped he emerged once more behind him. Leclerc chased Verstappen down again and with new rubber he positively breezed past at turn three. He now held all the cards, able to cover off any second stop by the Red Bull driver.

Verstappen duly stopped again and Ferrari once more stayed out, pitting Leclerc again 13 laps later. He came out three seconds back, with one more pass required.

  • Download the Guardian app from the iOS App Store on iPhones or the Google Play store on Android phones by searching for 'The Guardian'.

  • If you already have the Guardian app, make sure you’re on the most recent version.

  • In the Guardian app, tap the yellow button at the bottom right, then go to Settings (the gear icon), then Notifications.

  • Turn on sport notifications.

He duly caught the Dutchman and swept past him up the inside on the exit of turn three on lap 52. A virtual safety car was deployed when Sainz went off and a tense final 10 laps ensued as Verstappen pushed and Leclerc reported issues with his throttle but he held his nerve to take the flag.

Red Bull had tried every alternative but Ferrari’s pace advantage was simply too much and this time they managed Leclerc to perfection. Sainz’s fiery engine failure will be of concern but the Scuderia will feel they are well and truly back in the fight.

Mick Schumacher and Kevin Magnussen were sixth and eighth for Haas. Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo seventh and ninth for McLaren and Fernando Alonso 10th for Alpine.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign veteran punter Jon Ryan

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed Canadian punter Jon Ryan and American kicker Seth Small on Sunday. Ryan, a 40-year-old Regina native, spent the last two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders following a 12-year NFL career with the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks. Ryan spent 10 seasons with the Seahawks, winning a Super Bowl title in 2014. He suited up for 28 games in his two seasons with the Roughriders and averaged 48.1 yards per punt. Small, 22, attended training camp with

  • 5-time NFL Pro Bowler Duane Brown arrested at LAX on gun charge

    The free agent tackle allegedly carried a gun in his bag through airport security.

  • Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios for 7th Wimbledon title

    WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic waited. He waited for Nick Kyrgios to lose focus and lose his way. Waited to find the proper read on his foe’s big serves. Waited until his own level rose to the occasion. Djokovic is not bothered by a deficit — in a game, a set, a match. He does not mind problem-solving. And at Wimbledon, for quite some time now, he does not get defeated. Djokovic used his steady brilliance to beat the ace-delivering, trick-shot-hitting Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) on

  • Toronto FC adds to roster but results yet to come as Bob Bradley remakes MLS team

    TORONTO — The number of fans lining the barriers that line the player entrance at BMO Field before games has grown in recent weeks, with Lorenzo Insigne jerseys already evident. The star power is growing at Toronto FC. But results will take more time, as evidenced from Saturday's 2-2 tie when a goal in stoppage time by San Jose substitute Jack Skahan — his first in MLS — spoiled a TFC comeback that saw Deandre Kerr and Jonathan Osorio score four minutes apart in the second half after a 26th-minu

  • Fans mock Kim Kardashian’s helmeted Balenciaga look during Paris Fashion Week

    ‘She’s an alien,’ one fan writes

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • Edmonton Oilers pick local winger Reid Schaefer in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Reid Schaefer grew up surrounded by Edmonton Oilers jerseys. The jersey he pulled over his head Thursday, though, was special — it was the one he received after the Oilers called his name 32nd overall at the NHL entry draft. “I was kind of nervous there at pick 32," said Schaefer, who grew up in Spruce Grove, Alta., just outside of Edmonton. "I knew Edmonton showed some interest and when I heard my name called, it was a dream come true. "Very special.” The six-foot-three, 213-pound le

  • Nick Nurse knows how to bring out the best in Chris Boucher

    After signing a new three-year extension with the Toronto Raptors, forward Chris Boucher credits Nick Nurse for showing him his path to success through, at times, some tough love. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Mariners win 7th in row, top Blue Jays 2-1 on Santana homer

    SEATTLE (AP) — Carlos Santana hit his first home run since being acquired by Seattle, lining a two-run shot off Toronto starter Alek Manoah that lifted the Mariners to a 2-1 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday night. Seattle won its seventh straight and has taken 15 of its past 18. The 15-3 stretch is the best 18-game stretch by the Mariners since 2003. Santana’s homer came in the seventh inning after Seattle had managed just one hit off Manoah through the first six. J.P. Crawford led off the sev

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Canadian women turn on the offence late en route to 6-0 win over Trinidad

    GUADALUPE, Mexico — A slow start turned into a goal rush Tuesday night as Canada blanked Trinidad and Tobago 6-0 to open play at the CONCACAF W Championship. Canada, the defending Olympic champion, is ranked sixth in the world compared to No. 76 for Trinidad. Despite dominating play, Canada held a slim 1-0 lead two-thirds of the way through the match on captain Christine Sinclair's 190th international goal. Determined Trinidad defending and some errant finishing made for Canadian frustration. Bu

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p