Charles Leclerc replaces Kimi Raikkonen at Ferrari for F1 2019

Leclerc seals Ferrari seat in place of Raikkonen

Charles Leclerc's promotion to the works Ferrari Formula 1 team has finally been sealed as it confirmed him as Kimi Raikkonen's 2019 replacement.

Leclerc is a Ferrari Driver Academy graduate and will become the first product of the programme to drive for the team in F1.

The 20-year-old will also be the second-youngest driver in history to race for Ferrari, older only than Ricardo Rodriguez.

Leclerc won back-to-back titles in GP3 and Formula 2 to earn his F1 graduation with Sauber this season, and a stunning start to his grand prix racing career convinced Ferrari's top brass he was ready for an immediate promotion.

He has scored a best result of sixth, in Azerbaijan, and bagged 13 points to lie 15th in the championship, outperforming his much more experienced team-mate Marcus Ericsson.

His results and a dip in form for Raikkonen convinced the late Sergio Marchionne, Ferrari's former chairman, to green-light Leclerc replacing the Finn next season.

That was complicated when Marchionne passed away in July and was replaced by Louis Camilleri, a supporter of Raikkonen, but Ferrari's new hierarchy decided to honour Marchionne's original plan.

Raikkonen's exit from Ferrari was confirmed on Tuesday morning and swiftly followed by the news he will return to Sauber next season.

Ferrari's confirmation that Leclerc will partner Sebastian Vettel in 2019 followed shortly after to complete the set.