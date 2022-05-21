Charles Leclerc produces immense lap to claim pole at Spanish Grand Prix

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Giles Richards at the Circuit de Catalunya
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Charles Leclerc
    Monegasque racing driver
  • Max Verstappen
    Max Verstappen
    Dutch-Belgian racing driver
  • Carlos Sainz Jr.
    Carlos Sainz Jr.
    Spanish racing driver
  • Lewis Hamilton
    Lewis Hamilton
    British racing driver
<span>Photograph: Manu Fernández/AP</span>
Photograph: Manu Fernández/AP

Charles Leclerc took pole for the Spanish Grand Prix with an immense lap in Barcelona beating the Red Bull of Max Verstappen into second place. The Ferrari driver delivered superbly to take the top spot in an intense session where Mercedes showed a definitive improvement with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton securing their best combined qualifying positions of the season with fourth and sixth place. Carlos Sainz was in third for Ferrari with Sergio Pérez in fifth for Red Bull.

In a fascinating session at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and the tensest perhaps since the opening round of the season in Bahrain, Verstappen set the pace with his first hot lap in Q3, with a time of 1min 19.073sec. He had to push given the ferocity of the fight at the front but absolutely nailed the lap, almost four-tenths clear of Sainz in second and half a second up on the two Mercedes. Leclerc, so strong all weekend, spun at the end of his first lap and had only one further shot at a time.

Related: Red Bull fume over ‘clone’ Aston Martin while Alonso rages at F1 stewards

On the second runs, Leclerc went out first to ensure he put in a lap and despite the pressure after his mistake he threw his car at the track, quick through the second and third sectors, and found time to better Verstappen in 1:18.750, a quarter of a second up. He took the top spot just as Verstappen told his team he had lost power and could not improve. The Dutchman had done enough to ensure second but Red Bull will be concerned once more over reliability issues.

The two Mercedes drivers were more than six-tenths back but given their season it is a positive step and, having shown much stronger form in race pace, will be optimistic for Sunday.

This meeting was very much crunch time for Mercedes, with the team principal, Toto Wolff, having said this race would be decisive in their analysis of whether the team would pursue their current design concept or admit they had got it wrong. They will, it seems, be sticking to their guns. Their performance in qualifying will be welcomed as finally offering vindication of their car and encouragement there is more to come from the W13 in forthcoming races.

Almost a second off the pace of the leaders in the opening five races, Mercedes were hoping to make some steps forward. They had identified areas they hoped to address with a number of upgrades and they have delivered, the car clearly handling better than it has done all season and Hamilton and Russell able to genuinely push it competitively.

Related: Carlos Sainz worried over health of F1 drivers due to bouncing on track

Mercedes were not expecting to overcome their problems in one fell swoop but appear to be making the progress they have been focusing on with furious work at the factory.

The 13th pole of his career was another demonstration of how strong Leclerc has been over the single lap this year. He has four this season and has yet to qualify below second in six meetings. Ferrari brought their first upgrades of the season and the pole indicates they have made a positive step forward. Leclerc will expect to be competitive on Sunday and has every chance if he can hold his lead on the long drag into turn one.

  • Download the Guardian app from the iOS App Store on iPhones or the Google Play store on Android phones by searching for 'The Guardian'.

  • If you already have the Guardian app, make sure you’re on the most recent version.

  • In the Guardian app, tap the yellow button at the bottom right, then go to Settings (the gear icon), then Notifications.

  • Turn on sport notifications.

Leading the championship, Leclerc has been on top form all weekend, quickest in every practice session he is now in the best possible position to once more put the screws on his rival and extend a formidable lead in the championship, enjoying a 19-point advantage over Verstappen.

Valtteri Bottas was seventh for Alfa Romeo, Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher eighth and 10th for Haas with Daniel Ricciardo ninth for McLaren.

Lando Norris was 11th for McLaren and Esteban Ocon 12th for Alpine. Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly 13th and 14th for AlphaTauri, with Guanyu Zhou 15th for Alfa Romeo.

Sebastian Vettel was 16th for Aston Martin and his teammate Lance Stroll 18th, with Fernando Alonso 17th for Alpine. Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi were 19th and 20th for Williams.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Leclerc takes pole ahead of Verstappen at Spanish Grand Prix

    MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc shouted “that was good!” after his run in the closing moments of the third round of Saturday qualifying. His spin earlier in the round had sent him scurrying to the pits for a change of tires. He then tore off for his final run. Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.7

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • Jalen Harris is back, can he help the Raptors?

    After a season overseas, Jalen Harris has returned to Toronto and is eligible to be reinstated by the NBA. Assuming that happens, how does he fit with the Raptors' vision and where could he potentially be an asset? Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss that along with ways Deandre Ayton, Serge Ibaka & Mo Bamba could fit with Toronto and new skills Gary Trent Jr. could add this offseason on the latest episode of the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Avs' Manson scores in OT to trim Blues 3-2

    DENVER (AP) — Josh Manson scored 8:02 into overtime, Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in his return to the net from an eye injury, and the Colorado Avalanche overcame a sluggish start to beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their second-round series. Manson sent a shot from near the blue line through a sea of players that went in just over the shoulder of Jordan Binnington. Valeri Nichushkin and Samuel Girard also scored for an Avalanche team that had a weeklong layoff after swe

  • Evacuation at Labatt Memorial Park during London Majors home opener

    Fans were evacuated from Labatt Memorial Park in the fifth inning of the London Majors home opener on Friday night due to concerns of a possible gas leak at a concession stand. A number of police and fire department vehicles were called in at around 9:20 p.m., with fans being told over the PA system to leave the premises. A police news release said there were reports of two people in need of medical attention and that there was of a strong odour of gas in the air. "They put an announcement on th

  • Colton scores late, Lightning beat Panthers 2-1 in Game 2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton scored with 3.8 seconds remaining, giving the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Thursday night. The stunning finish put the Lightning up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series that heads to Tampa for Game 3 on Sunday. The game appeared headed for overtime before Colton scored from right in front of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky off a backhand pass from Nikit

  • Cavallini finds scoring touch as Whitecaps navigate condensed schedule

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini believes Vancouver Whitecaps fans are finally getting a glimpse of the team's Canadian star. And with a goal and two assists in his last two Major League Soccer games, Lucas Cavallini is finding his form at the perfect time. “I think that finally this is the real Lucas. This is the real (designated player) that we signed, a guy that he fights every ball, he helps us in build up," Sartini, the club's head coach, said Tuesday. "He never changed his attitude even in the da

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Thursday, the Florida Panthers host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of their second-round series at 7 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Colorado Avalanche take on the St. Louis Blues in Game 2 of their series, beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC

  • 14-year-old Yukoner chosen 1st overall in Western Hockey League draft

    A 14-year-old hockey player from Whitehorse who was the top scorer in a U18 league last season was chosen first overall in the Western Hockey League (WHL) draft Thursday. Gavin McKenna, who scored 65 points in 35 games as a member of the Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna U18 team, was drafted by the Medicine Hat Tigers. "It was awesome," said McKenna. "I had all my team with me, so they all got pretty excited. It's just a surreal feeling." He is the first Yukoner to be drafted first overall in the WHL

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a

  • Cozens hat trick leads Canada to 6-3 win over Kazakhstan at world championship

    HELSINKI — Dylan Cozens scored three times, including two power-play goals that put the game out of reach, as Canada posted a 6-3 win over Kazakhstan in a penalty-filled game Thursday at the world hockey championship. Damon Severson had the winning goal and two assists for Canada, which improved to 4-0 and set up a showdown with Switzerland (4-0) on Saturday for sole possession of first place in Group A. Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist and Adam Lowry had a power-play goal. Ryan Graves a

  • ‘Alan Wake Remastered’ is coming to Nintendo Switch

    Remedy Entertainment is bringing a lot of updates for their popular game ‘Alan Wake Remastered’. What are they?

  • Edmonton Oilers douse Calgary Flames 5-3 to even playoff series 1-1

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored the winning goal shorthanded for the Edmonton Oilers in Friday's 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames to even their playoff series at one victory apiece. Edmonton captain Connor McDavid's goal and assist Friday made him the fastest active player to reach 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in a single post-season, and fastest among any player since Mario Lemieux in 1992. Leon Draisaitl and defenceman Duncan Keith each had a goal and two assists and Evan Bouchard also scored

  • Let Brady Tkachuk enjoy his brother’s run

    The suggestion that Brady Tkachuk's public display of fandom is an issue is asinine. If anything, it shows how important winning is to the Tkachuks.

  • Former CFL star Tony Gabriel knows what striking CFL players are going through

    Tony Gabriel can sympathize with striking CFL players. The Hall of Fame tight end was involved in the league's first strike in 1974, which was staged during training camp but settled before the season began. Players with seven of the CFL's nine teams didn't report for the start of training camp Sunday after contract talks between the CFL and CFL Players' Association broke down Saturday. Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders players reported to training camp because they're currently not in a lega

  • NHL playoffs preview: Panthers seeking redemption in reunion with Lightning

    Florida stands in Tampa's path toward a third consecutive Stanley Cup.

  • Frankfurt beats Rangers in shootout to win Europa League

    SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt’s 42-year wait for a European trophy is over. The German club ended its title drought with a penalty shootout win over Rangers in the Europa League final on Wednesday. Goalkeeper Kevin Trapp came up with a big save at the end of extra time and another in the shootout to help give Frankfurt the 5-4 win on penalties. The game ended 1-1 after regulation and extra time. Colombia striker Rafael Borré, who scored a second-half equalizer for Frankfurt, converte

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M