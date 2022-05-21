Charles Leclerc produces immense lap to claim pole at Spanish Grand Prix

Photograph: Manu Fernández/AP

Charles Leclerc took pole for the Spanish Grand Prix with an immense lap in Barcelona beating the Red Bull of Max Verstappen into second place. The Ferrari driver delivered superbly to take the top spot in an intense session where Mercedes showed a definitive improvement with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton securing their best combined qualifying positions of the season with fourth and sixth place. Carlos Sainz was in third for Ferrari with Sergio Pérez in fifth for Red Bull.

In a fascinating session at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and the tensest perhaps since the opening round of the season in Bahrain, Verstappen set the pace with his first hot lap in Q3, with a time of 1min 19.073sec. He had to push given the ferocity of the fight at the front but absolutely nailed the lap, almost four-tenths clear of Sainz in second and half a second up on the two Mercedes. Leclerc, so strong all weekend, spun at the end of his first lap and had only one further shot at a time.

On the second runs, Leclerc went out first to ensure he put in a lap and despite the pressure after his mistake he threw his car at the track, quick through the second and third sectors, and found time to better Verstappen in 1:18.750, a quarter of a second up. He took the top spot just as Verstappen told his team he had lost power and could not improve. The Dutchman had done enough to ensure second but Red Bull will be concerned once more over reliability issues.

The two Mercedes drivers were more than six-tenths back but given their season it is a positive step and, having shown much stronger form in race pace, will be optimistic for Sunday.

This meeting was very much crunch time for Mercedes, with the team principal, Toto Wolff, having said this race would be decisive in their analysis of whether the team would pursue their current design concept or admit they had got it wrong. They will, it seems, be sticking to their guns. Their performance in qualifying will be welcomed as finally offering vindication of their car and encouragement there is more to come from the W13 in forthcoming races.

Almost a second off the pace of the leaders in the opening five races, Mercedes were hoping to make some steps forward. They had identified areas they hoped to address with a number of upgrades and they have delivered, the car clearly handling better than it has done all season and Hamilton and Russell able to genuinely push it competitively.

Mercedes were not expecting to overcome their problems in one fell swoop but appear to be making the progress they have been focusing on with furious work at the factory.

The 13th pole of his career was another demonstration of how strong Leclerc has been over the single lap this year. He has four this season and has yet to qualify below second in six meetings. Ferrari brought their first upgrades of the season and the pole indicates they have made a positive step forward. Leclerc will expect to be competitive on Sunday and has every chance if he can hold his lead on the long drag into turn one.

Leading the championship, Leclerc has been on top form all weekend, quickest in every practice session he is now in the best possible position to once more put the screws on his rival and extend a formidable lead in the championship, enjoying a 19-point advantage over Verstappen.

Valtteri Bottas was seventh for Alfa Romeo, Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher eighth and 10th for Haas with Daniel Ricciardo ninth for McLaren.

Lando Norris was 11th for McLaren and Esteban Ocon 12th for Alpine. Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly 13th and 14th for AlphaTauri, with Guanyu Zhou 15th for Alfa Romeo.

Sebastian Vettel was 16th for Aston Martin and his teammate Lance Stroll 18th, with Fernando Alonso 17th for Alpine. Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi were 19th and 20th for Williams.