Charles leads Liberty to 76-61 win over Dream

NEW YORK (AP) -- Tina Charles had 18 points and 15 rebounds to help the New York Liberty beat the Atlanta Dream 76-61 Wednesday in the annual school day matinee game.

Sugar Rodgers added 16 points for the Liberty (5-3), who have won three straight games.

New York jumped all over Atlanta (4-3), scoring the game's first seven points. After the Dream tied it at 7-all, the Liberty scored 15 of the next 21 points to take command. Charles scored 11 in the opening quarter and had 17 at the half.

The Liberty led 47-29 at the half. Atlanta cut its deficit to 10 heading into the final period but could get only within eight.

Rookie Brittney Sykes and Tiffany Hayes led the Dream with 14 points.