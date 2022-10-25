Charles Laurence, Telegraph journalist who ‘yomped’ with the Commandos all the way to Port Stanley – obituary

Telegraph Obituaries
·8 min read
Charles Laurence near San Carlos in the Falklands in 1982
Charles Laurence near San Carlos in the Falklands in 1982

Charles Laurence, who has died aged 72, was a newspaper correspondent who covered the 1982 Falklands War for The Sunday Telegraph and later became chief New York correspondent for The Daily Telegraph.

He was born in London on July 1 1950, the son of Peter (later Sir Peter) Laurence, a diplomat, and his wife Elizabeth, née Way, and grew up with childhood memories of postings to Cairo, Berlin and Prague – the last to become the setting of a successful, if controversial, semi-autobiographical thriller which he wrote in retirement.

Charlie was educated at Radley where he rebelled against his establishment upbringing – while in the school cadet corps he painted his boots white so that he would get thrown out.

From the University of Kent he worked on local newspapers, among them the Leatherhead Advertiser where he would roll up every morning on a big motorcycle in leathers and then take them off, Superman-style, to reveal his suit ready for work. Joining the London Evening News later in the 1970s he made his mark as a young reporter at a time of a cut-throat war with the Evening Standard.

Charlie Laurence in a Telegraph staff photograph
Charlie Laurence in a Telegraph staff photograph

Just as the delivery drivers would carve each other up in their effort to reach the news vendors first, so reporters had to race to beat their Fleet Street rivals to the stories. Laurence had an advantage: riding an unusually stylish Italian Laverda motorcycle, he would arrive ahead of the pack at many a breaking news story, be it the discovery of a headless corpse in a south London park, or the spotting of a celebrity in the West End.

One lunchtime in the mid 1970s, he raced off to Scott’s in Mount Street, following a tip-off that Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor were lunching there privately, having recently married for the second time.

As the couple settled down to their meal, in walked the lean, raffish Laurence. Parking his motorbike helmet and grinning broadly, he asked politely for an interview.

Not only was he not thrown out, but he was invited to join the couple at their table. Then as Burton, as was his wont, got stuck into the booze, his wife, sotto voce, reached out to the young reporter: “The trouble is, he can’t get it up any more.”

The line was “cleaned up” for the finished article, but readers were left in no doubt what she meant.

Laurence joined The Sunday Telegraph as a news reporter two years before the Falklands War. He sailed to the South Atlantic in the Canberra with three other Fleet Street men – Max Hastings, Robert Fox and Patrick Bishop – who would find themselves working together at the Daily Telegraph four years later when Hastings was appointed editor. Morale on board, Laurence reported, was “sky high with the ranks ebullient at the prospect of action” but enjoying the “holiday atmosphere” aboard the ocean liner.

Laurence in the Falklands
Laurence in the Falklands

Like his rivals, Laurence had a good war: landing at San Carlos Water with the Royal Marine Commandos, he joined them on their gruelling 56-mile hike in full kit “across moorland swept by blizzards and in below freezing temperatures”. Apart from a brief period of “ignominy” when he had to be evacuated for treatment to a septic blister on his foot, he remained with the troops to witness to liberation of Port Stanley.

It was Laurence who introduced the Commandos’ expression “yomping” into the English vernacular, a term he defined as “marching, humping up to 120lb of equipment and all the arms needed for the attack at the far end of the trek”.

Back in London, in November 1982 Laurence attended a regimental dinner at which he was presented with a wall plaque featuring the regimental crest and dedicated to “fond memories of the yomp”. It was given, he was told, as a gesture of the Commandos’ surprise that a “long-haired civvie from The Sunday Telegraph” had been able to “hack it” with them across the ferocious Falklands landscape.

“We didn’t think you would last two days, let alone yomp across the island,” he was told. But as he observed: “The truth is that without their generosity and help I would not have survived.”

After switching from the Sunday to The Daily Telegraph, Laurence was posted to New York to become second-in-command to the illustrious chief correspondent Ian Ball. Already a dedicated follower of American history and culture (he had read American Studies at university), Laurence fell in love with the city.

Charles Laurence goes for a 'consultation' with US plastic surgeon Gerald Imber, MD
Charles Laurence goes for a 'consultation' with US plastic surgeon Gerald Imber, MD

Under the wing of the stylish Ball, who was approaching an age at which he was happy for the younger man to hit the road while he manned the bureau, Laurence found himself making road trips to all corners of the US: one day the return of buffalo on the Great Plains, the next a juicy Mob trial in Chicago.

When Ball retired in 1991 there was only one contender and Laurence took on the role with gusto. Whether writing short, sharp reports for the news pages, or “long-form” articles for the Telegraph Magazine, Laurence was in his element.

In 1994 he visited a Michigan Militia “bootcamp”, and came back with stories of them shooting at pumpkins with automatic rifles saying: “Those boys are going to get themselves in real trouble one of these days.” The Oklahoma City bombing took place the following year; one of the perpetrators turned out to be a Michigan native.

If he could meet any of his journalistic heroes on his travels – Tom Wolfe, Hunter S Thompson – so much the better. It was their America he wanted a piece of. Writing about the Beat poets, he once followed Allen Ginsberg into the lavatories at the Whitney Museum of American Art (which was showing a Beats retrospective) to get a quote.

He was a certain kind of Englishman who had to escape the establishment strictures of his background, and New York provided the perfect place to do it. Warm and effusive, he took young Telegraph writers fresh off the tarmac at JFK and relished showing them the ropes, and his favourite bars and restaurants, regaling them with stories, and how the city worked.

Charles Laurence samples a $110 plate of 'incredible' Kobe Beef at ('The Original') Old Homestead, 'New York's Oldest and Finest Steak House' (2003) - 2003 Thomas Dallal
Charles Laurence samples a $110 plate of 'incredible' Kobe Beef at ('The Original') Old Homestead, 'New York's Oldest and Finest Steak House' (2003) - 2003 Thomas Dallal

At ease in any social circle, Lawrence was equally happy in the company of editors, actors, rock stars, Wall Street buccaneers, or ne’er-do-wells. The common theme was whether they were interesting. He was too sophisticated to be impressed by celebrity.

In retirement from the Telegraph, he moved from the city to Woodstock, upstate New York, and continued to write for magazines and journals in the UK.

Laurence had never worked on the Telegraph’s obituaries desk, but, as he recounted in an article in The Sunday Telegraph in 2006, he was surprised to find, hanging on the wall at that year’s Whitney Biennial, “an obituary of Bill Clinton, the former US president, written by me”.

A couple of years before, Laurence had been phoned by Adam McEwen, a former Telegraph obituarist turned artist, who asked him to knock out a 1,500-word obituary of Clinton, written as if he had just died.

The obit, one of several, “printed in old Telegraph-style, down to the headlines and fonts” and blown up to poster-size, “[became] to the New York critics, a ‘conceptual intervention’ which ‘stops time’,” Laurence wrote.

The photograph of Clinton in his “obituary” clearly caught the eye of the art crowd, observed Laurence: “...but then the words, ‘In the end, Clinton’s name will be forever sealed in the national psyche as the president who accepted oral sex in the Oval Office’, seemed to do something to their expectations, too, because viewers stayed and actually read the piece.”

Charles Laurence at the 'airport' on Salt Cay where he bought a tin-roofed cottage
Charles Laurence at the 'airport' on Salt Cay where he bought a tin-roofed cottage

Laurence’s property dealings were legendary: at one stage, he decided to buy a tin-roofed cottage on the beach on Salt Cay, one of the Turks and Caicos islands. Buffeted by storms, constantly cut off from the outside world, it was a typically bold Laurentian experiment and one his beloved wife, Laura Johnson, remained to be convinced by when her husband finally sold it after one hurricane too many.

In 2010, he published The Social Agent: A true intrigue of sex, spies, and heartbreak behind the Iron Curtain, set in 1950s Prague. Semi-autobiographical, it suggested his own mother had been seduced by the notorious Czech double agent, Jiri Mucha. The book was well received, though not by his mother, who was still alive at the time.

Laurence’s sartorial style – leather jacket and black jeans – had a flavour of Steve McQueen, and latterly he favoured linen, and suede loafers.

Laurence at the wheel of his convertible Jaguar XK8
Laurence at the wheel of his convertible Jaguar XK8

Looking for a suitable car for his retirement, having handed on his Yamaha bike to his son Luke, he hunted down a stylish red convertible Jaguar XK8 to a classic car dealership in New Jersey. A few weeks before his death from lung cancer he drove it with Luke, heading west to Cedar Falls, Iowa, where he and Laura had just bought a second home. It was to be his last road trip.

When, recently, the artist Adam McEwen contacted Laurence to ask if he would like to do another “obituary”, Laurence replied that he was “out of ribbon” for writing.

He is survived by his wife, Laura Johnson, an arts administrator at New York’s Lincoln Center, and by Luke and Charlotte, his children from a previous marriage to Mia Scammell, a former fashion journalist with the Evening News.

Charles Laurence, born July 1 1950, died October 23 2022

Latest Stories

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2

    MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against

  • Ranking the NHL's new 'Reverse Retro' sweaters

    The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • US to face Vietnam, Netherlands at women's soccer World Cup

    AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The defending champion United States will face the Netherlands in the group stage of the women’s soccer World Cup next summer, setting up an early repeat of the 2019 World Cup final. The draw was made at a ceremony in Auckland on Saturday. Four-time champion the United States was drawn in Group E with Vietnam, the Netherlands and a playoff winner still to be determined in a tournament expanded for the first time to 32 teams drawn into eight groups of four. The U.S. w

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Lions beat Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals

    EDMONTON — Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012. The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive game

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • NHL botched its season-opening festivities

    With the NHL season in full swing, we look at some under-the-radar players, good and bad marketing and much more.

  • NHL best and worst: Kaprizov, Larkin, Crosby's cooking and more

    From the Coyotes owning the Leafs in Toronto to Crosby's banana bread, here's the best, worst, weirdest and funniest from the week that was in the NHL.

  • Carolina Hurricanes hand winless Vancouver Canucks seventh straight loss

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes downed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Monday. The result marked the Canucks' seventh loss in a row. Vancouver (0-5-2) is the lone NHL team without a win this season. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes (4-1-1), and Brent Burns contributed a pair of assists. J.T. Miller scored both goals for the Canucks, who were coming off an embarrassing 5-1 loss

  • Dahlin, Tkachuk, Blackwood tabbed as NHL's three stars of the week

    Rasmus Dahlin, Brady Tkachuk and Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's three stars of the week on Monday. Dahlin, the first star, had a record-setting week as the Buffalo Sabres improved to 4-1-0. The 22-year-old extended his goal streak to five games. Dahlin is the first defenceman in NHL history to start a season by scoring in each of his first five games. He scored three goals and two assists as the Sabres won all three of its games on the road. Tkachuk posted a seven-point week in th

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it