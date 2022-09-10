‘It's the moment I've been dreading,’ King tells Liz Truss in first audience

King Charles III said the first day on the throne was “the moment I’ve been dreading”, in his first audience with the Prime Minister.

Liz Truss, who only took office this week, was driven from Downing Street to Buckingham Palace following the King's return to London from Balmoral.

Their weekly discussions are private and, by tradition, details are never made public.

But in a rare video of their first meeting on Friday, the monarch welcomed Ms Truss and said: "It's been so touching, this afternoon. All those people who came to give their condolences and leave flowers."

The Prime Minister offered her “very, very sincere condolences”, to which King Charles responded: "You're very kind. It's the moment I've been dreading as I know a lot of people have, but we try to keep everything going.”

05:13 AM

04:54 AM

Plans for Emperor to attend funeral

Japan's Emperor Naruhito is planning to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth.

It would be his first overseas trip since acceding to the throne in May 2019. Empress Masako has also expressed a wish to attend and the Japanese Government is arranging their trip, according to Japanese media reports citing government sources.

The Emperor had been invited to the UK by the late Queen in 2020, but the trip was postponed due to the Covid pandemic.

03:27 AM

Timeline: What happens on Saturday

Here is what is expected to happen on Saturday, as Britain prepares for flags to return to full-mast to salute our new King.

10am - King Charles III will be proclaimed at the Accession Council in the state apartments at St James's Palace in London.

The event, attended by privy counsellors, is divided into two parts. In the first part, the Privy Council will proclaim the King and formally approve various consequential orders. The second part is held by the King of His Majesty's first Privy Council. The King will make his declaration and read and sign an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland and approve orders in the council which facilitate continuity of the Government. The King will be accompanied by the Queen Consort and the Prince of Wales as they are both privy counsellors.

11am - The Principal Proclamation then follows. It will be read from the balcony overlooking Friary Court at St James's Palace. The proclamation will be read by the Garter King of Arms, accompanied by the Earl Marshal, other Officers of Arms and the Serjeants at Arms. This will be the first public reading of the proclamation.

Flags will also be flown at full-mast from 11am for about 24 hours, which will be until one hour after the proclamations are made in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales. They will then return to half-mast in mourning for the Queen. Gun salutes will also take place at Hyde Park and the Tower of London.

12pm - A second proclamation will be read at the Royal Exchange in London. Further proclamations will be read in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales at 12pm on Sunday.

Mid-afternoon - The King will hold audiences with the Prime Minister and the Cabinet.

03:03 AM

Why Princess Anne will be source of support for the new King

As the new King settles into his role as monarch, he will need to rely on two women in particular to give him both emotional and professional support: the Queen and the Princess Royal.

While the Princess’s immense workload has often been overlooked in the past, her vast experience, as well as her close personal bond with her brother, will make her one of the most important figures of his reign, Gordon Rayner writes.

The Princess, who is less than two years younger than the King, grew up with him, unlike their siblings Andrew and Edward, who are more than a decade younger. Their relationship is one of mutual respect as well as much laughter, and they have always loved spending time together.

One friend of the King said: “In the same way that the Queen had Princess Margaret to turn to for most of her life, the King has the Princess Royal.”

The King and the Princess Royal's close bond has often been overlooked in the past - GETTY IMAGES

02:40 AM

The Crown pauses production

The Crown, Netflix's acclaimed series about Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal family, has paused production due to the monarch's death.

A spokesperson for the series said production was paused on Friday "as a mark of respect" and will also be suspended on the day of the queen's funeral.

The show is in production on its sixth season. Its first two seasons starred Claire Foy as the young Princess Elizabeth ascending to the throne and gradually growing into her role as monarch, and seasons three and four featured Olivia Colman as a more mature queen.

The show has gradually moved closer to current events. Netflix recently revealed casting of the actors who are playing Prince William and his wife Kate in the sixth season.

Its fifth season, with Imelda Staunton playing the Queen, will premiere in November.

02:09 AM

Kamala Harris pays tribute to Queen at UK embassy

Kamala Harris, the US vice-president, has visited the British embassy in Washington DC to pay tribute to the late Queen.

Ms Harris, accompanied by her husband Doug Emhoff, laid flowers and signed a book of condolence.

She was greeted by Dame Karen Pierce, the British ambassador to the US, and Charles Roxburgh, the permanent secretary to the Treasury.

In the condolence book, Ms Harris wrote: "Queen Elizabeth II lived an extraordinary life of service, and we join the millions around the world who mourn this incredible loss.

"Through the trials and triumphs of the past seven decades, she led with strength, with wisdom, and with grace."

Vice President Kamala Harris signs a condolence book at the British Embassy in Washington, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, for Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, who died Thursday, Sept. 8, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96 - AP

US Vice President Kamala Harris (R) and US Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff (hidden) arrive to sign the condolence book at the British Embassy in Washington to pay her respects following the death of Britains Queen Elizabeth II - GETTY IMAGES

Vice President Kamala Harris shakes hands with Charles Roxburgh, permanent secretary of HM Treasury - AP

01:06 AM

A glimpse at the King's desk

The King’s speech was recorded in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, where Queen Elizabeth II recorded some of her Christmas messages.

On the desk at Buckingham Palace, now his, was a vase featuring three corgis, the dog synonymous with the late Queen. It contained a posy of sweet peas mixed with rosemary, representing remembrance.

12:06 AM

182 MPs later, first Commons tribute session comes to a close

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said 182 MPs had paid tribute to the Queen in the near-11-hour session held on Friday.

Conservative MP Louie French (Old Bexley and Sidcup) was the final backbencher to speak on day one, with the second day of tributes in the Commons scheduled to begin at 1pm on Saturday.

Sir Lindsay said: "This is when the House is at its best, when it is united in grief that brings us together with so many stories and memories that's been paid in such moving tributes.

"Can I say we've had 182 contributions and tributes today."

11:22 PM

Union flag flying in Washington, DC

Muriel Bowser, the mayor of Washington, DC, has shared an image of the Union flag flying "from the Capitol to the White House" in the US capital in "solidarity" with the United Kingdom following the Queen's death.

Here in the District, we raise the UK flag from the Capitol to the White House, to stand in solidarity with the world as we mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/fTpN443wKj — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) September 9, 2022

11:07 PM

Edward recalls that 2012 helicopter moment

Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, has recalled his shock at seeing what appeared to be his mother jumping out of a helicopter as part of the Olympics opening ceremony in 2012.

The late Queen starred in a secret skit with James Bond that was part of the ceremony before the games in London.

Prince Edward told the BBC’s A Tribute To Her Majesty The Queen that watching the clip "had the same effect on everybody who was watching... they just couldn't believe it.

He added: "The fact that my mother kept that completely to herself and to the team who were there and didn't tell anybody was just brilliant."

On Friday, Boris Johnson recalled the stunt in his tribute to the late Queen in the House of Commons.

Mr Johnson said: "I remember her innocent joy more than 10 years ago after the opening ceremony of the London Olympics when I told her that a leader of a friendly Middle Eastern country seemed actually to believe that she had jumped out of a helicopter in a pink dress and parachuted into the stadium."

The Queen alongside Daniel Craig in 2012 - GETTY IMAGES

10:56 PM

‘Lots of tears, but lots of smiles’

Rarely has central London known quite so many people to be quite so silent. At 1pm on Friday, a hush fell on the thousands of mourners outside Buckingham Palace as the echoes of a 96-gun salute rang out over the royal parks, one to mark each year of Queen Elizabeth II’s life, Bryony Gordon writes.

For 15 moving minutes, they beckoned us to remember the most remarkable of monarchs, the most remarkable of people.

And remember we did – young, old, men, women, children, even a British bulldog, sniffing sombrely at the rows of flowers as its owner read some of the many notes.

“Thank you for welcoming me to your Kingdom and providing comfort and stability to my family during our most challenging times,” wrote one loyal subject in a tribute that summed up the support the late Queen unknowingly provided to so many.

10:23 PM

We were happiest on holiday in Balmoral, say Queen Elizabeth’s children

Our happiest times were on holiday in Balmoral, the late Queen's children said, Catherine Lough writes.

The Queen’s children have shared their fond memories of their mother on holiday, recalling that these were some of the “happiest” times they had as a family.

In the BBC’s A Tribute To Her Majesty The Queen, charting the late Queen Elizabeth’s life from her idyllic and private childhood home in Piccadilly to her final days, her four children recalled that some of their best times as a family were spent on holiday in Balmoral, Scotland.

HRH Princess Anne recalled how “the holiday times were pretty well kept, actually, from our perspective” adding that on holiday her parents were “nearly always around”.

The late Queen and Prince Philip with their children at Balmoral in 1968 - GETTY

09:39 PM

Kenyan lodge remembers visit of Queen in 1952

The Kenyan safari lodge where Elizabeth II became Queen has lit candles in her memory, Josie Ensor writes.

It was in the hours after her stay at Treetops - an elaborate treehouse on the edge of a watering hole in Kenya’s Aberdare National Park - in February 1952 that the then-princess received the news of the death of her father, King George VI, and began her reign.

“She came here as a princess and went back to England as a queen,” said Amos Ndegwa, the hotel’s curator and tour guide for over 30 years. “I am lighting a candle to join the world in mourning Queen Elizabeth II. We are in deep mourning.”

Two red candles sit burning in front of a photograph of the Queen around the time of her Coronation and in front of another, more recent picture of the late head of state.

“This is where Elizabeth cried in 1952, when she was watching animals at night the same night her father died,” a sombre Mr Ndegwa told Citizen Kenya TV, pointing towards the lodge.

Amos Ndegwa, the hotel’s curator and tour guide, has lit candles in memory of the late Queen - AP

09:27 PM

Sir Paul McCartney remembers his first meeting with the Queen

Sir Paul McCartney said he feels "privileged" to have been alive during the entirety of the Queen's reign, as he shared decades of intimate memories with the monarch that had come "flooding back" after her death.

Writing on his website, the musician recalled his multiple interactions with the Queen, the first of which had come in 1965, and the last in 2018, when he had made her "giggle slightly".

The Beatles performed at the Royal Variety Performance in 1963, but it was it was two years after that, when the band was made MBE, that they had their first encounter.

"We were told how to approach Her Majesty and not to talk to her unless she talks to us. For four Liverpool lads, it was, 'Wow, hey man,"' Sir Paul said.

Sir Paul also praised the Queen's "fabulous sense of humour" when he recalled their final meeting in 2018.

"Because of my respect and love for the Queen and her fabulous sense of humour when I was given the Companion of Honour medal I shook her hand, leaned in and said, 'We have got to stop meeting like this', to which she giggled slightly and got on with the ceremony.

"I did wonder if I was a bit too cheeky after saying this, after all this was the Queen, but I have a feeling she didn't mind."

Sir Paul was made a Companion of Honour by the Queen in 2018 - PA

09:08 PM

Queen's note for Charles to be treated as ordinary

King Charles has reflected how his mother told his teachers he must be treated as an ordinary classmate.

The monarch told a special BBC tribute programme: "She always took a great interest things I was doing, I remember when I was sent off to school and everywhere else, I was always accompanied by a note saying I was to be treated just like everybody else."

Remembering Queen Elizabeth II's coronation, the King added: "I shall never forget her...I was small, having a bath and she came in practices wearing the crown from the coronation, marvellous moments. I shall never forget."

Princess Anne said: "It was a very special relationship and apart from my three brothers we're the only people who have that relationship, so that's how I remember her."

09:03 PM

'Incredibly hard to process'

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has posted a loving tribute to the late Queen on Instagram, saying he feels “lucky” his children got to spend time with her at Balmoral this summer, Marcus Parekh writes.

“Incredibly hard to process the last 24 hours,” the husband of the monarch’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice wrote.

“What an incredible woman and extraordinary mark she’s left on the entire world. She was the rock on which modern Britain was built.”

“Feeling very lucky that our little ones got to spend wonderful time with her this summer. Rest is Peace Your Majesty. We will miss you so much. Brokenhearted.”

Mr Mapelli Mozzi and his wife, the daughter of Prince Andrew, have one child together, daughter Sienna who is just shy of turning one year old.

09:01 PM

King Charles III's first day, in pictures

See our full gallery here.

The King takes a moment to look at flowers, cards and tributes left outside Buckingham Palace - DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

A kiss for a new King. - Yui Mok/PA Wire

The King and Queen are cheered by a crowd of hundreds outside Buckingham Palace - REUTERS/John Sibley

08:57 PM

Camilla Tominey: In his first ‘King’s speech’, Charles wears his heart on his sleeve

As the longest serving heir apparent in history, he had waited his whole life for this moment.

Addressing the nation for the first time as sovereign, this was Charles III’s first “King’s speech” - a form of carefully chosen words designed to bring reassurance and a sense of continuity to a grieving nation.

What we ended up with was one of the most remarkably personal speeches to have ever been delivered by a reigning monarch.

The last time Britain experienced sorrow like this, Queen Elizabeth II famously spoke to her subjects as both “your Queen and as a grandmother”.

King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace, London - Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

08:49 PM

Former Prime Ministers enjoyed 'consoling' audiences with the Queen

Audiences with Queen Elizabeth II were an "immensely theraputic event", Boris Johnson has recalled.

The former Prime Minister told a special BBC One tribute programme: "It's like a priest, no matter how appalling your confession may be about what's been going on - she had heard it all before and she had seen it all before.

"That was immensely consoling."

His precedessor Theresa May added: "It is the one place a Prime Minister can sit down with somebody who is knowledgeable, as the Queen was knowledgeable, and know that nothing's going to be briefed out from that meeting."

Another former Prime Minister, Tony Blair, told the show that "when things were really tough and difficult... those audiences were a chance to talk to someone with that acquired wisdom".

Mr Blair added that "without giving an opinion", the late Queen "nonetheless give advice".

08:43 PM

'I was very lucky to have her as a mother'

King Charles III said he was "very lucky" to have Queen Elizabeth III as his mother, as her children reflected on their happy childhood summers at Balmoral Castle.

The monarch told a special BBC tribute programme: "I do have very happy memories of childhood up in Scotland, Balmoral in the summer. Yes, I was very lucky to have her as a mother."

Anne, Princess Royal, reflected how "the holiday times were pretty well kept from our perspective".

They "included all the things she [Queen Elizabeth II] enjoyed, the countryside, the dogs, the horses, and just being out and about, and being able to get away a bit from that public gaze", Princess Anne recalled.

"She was always the Queen because that was always really important for all of us, but she was always my mother, so that is how you would remember her."

Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, added: "The happiest times inevitably that we would spend together would be on holidays, so Balmoral and Sandringham stand out very, very clearly as favourite places because of the time that we spent together as a family. "

08:30 PM

Princess of Wales 'looks to the future'

Kate has vowed to carve out her own role as the Princess of Wales, the title associated with the late, much-loved Diana, Princess of Wales.

Following in the footsteps of Diana, who died 25 years ago, Kate is said to “appreciate the history”, but will “want to look to the future as she creates her own path”, a source said.

She has become the first person since Diana to use the well-known title, one that was also Camilla’s but which she never used due to the controversies of her affair with Charles.

The King poignantly bestowed it upon his daughter-in-law Kate by swiftly creating son William the Prince of Wales on the second day of his reign, announcing the move in his televised address on Friday evening.

Diana broke new ground by championing issues such as Aids awareness, famously holding the hand of a man with the illness, as well as highlighting homelessness and joining campaigners calling for a ban on landmines.

08:20 PM

'I simply choked up': Boris Johnson leads Parliament in tribute to 'Elizabeth the Great'

Boris Johnson said it was the depth of the public’s grief at Queen Elizabeth II’s passing that revealed how much she was loved, as MPs of all political stripes paid tribute to her life.

Current and former prime ministers and party leaders rose in the House of Commons dressed in black to share personal stories of the late Queen’s wit, wisdom and humility.

A special gathering of Parliament began on Friday and will continue in a rare Saturday sitting - one of just a handful since the Second World War.

After a minute’s silence at noon, MPs rose one-by-one to describe what Queen Elizabeth meant to the nation, the public and the wider world, as well as give their own recollections.

08:17 PM

'Her service was a lifetime - 24/7, 365'

Queen Elizabeth II was a "continuing reference point of stability", King Charles III has said in a fresh tribute to his mother.

In a special BBC One programme dedicated to the late Queen on Friday evening, the monarch recalled: "The act of being there, of being we know a continuing reference point of stability and endless duty is something that I think is of the greatest importance."

Princess Anne also appeared on the programme to pay tribute to her mother's "lifetime of service".

"It was really about service and her definition of service and that was a lifetime, literally 24/7, 365 days a year - it was never something you could turn on or turn off, it was there all the time," the Princess Royal said.

"She took it very seriously - I think the example that she had from her father, as well as her mother was absolutely crucial to her understanding of what being a monarch actually meant."

07:59 PM

Watch: A kiss for King Charles III as he greets mourners at Buckingham Palace

07:50 PM

'My heart was pounding': Amazement of woman who kissed King

Jennifer Assiminios, 76, was seen on camera giving the new King an enthusiastic kiss on the cheek as he greeted mourners outside Buckingham Palace, Gurpreet Narwan writes.

The royal fan, who had stood outside Buckingham Palace when the King married Diana, Princess of Wales, told The Daily Telegraph her heart was "pounding" when the royal walked towards her section of the crowd on Friday.

"I asked the policeman, 'Is that the king coming?' He nodded. When he approached my heart was pounding. He held out his hand. I took it. I said, 'I’m sorry for your loss'. He said, 'Thank you'.

"He looked at me and I said, 'May I kiss you?' He said 'yes'."

Mrs Assiminios said she felt "fantastic" afterwards and joked that she wouldn't wash her face. "I was so happy but felt what a shame nobody has taken a photograph! After five minutes a couple came up to me and said they had a photo and sent it to me. I was so happy."

07:42 PM

Watch: 'The moment I've been dreading'

07:38 PM

'It's the moment I've been dreading,' King says of his mother's death

The King said his mother's death was "the moment he has been dreading".

In a clip of His Majesty's first audience with the Prime Minister Liz Truss, King Charles III said: "It's the moment I've been dreading as I know a lot of people have, but we try to keep everything going."

The transcript is below:

Liz Truss: "Your Majesty." King Charles III: "Very good to see you." King Charles III: "You're very kind to come in - I know you're very busy to say the least." Liz Truss: "And you." King Charles: "It's been so touching, this afternoon. All those people who came to give their condolences and leave flowers." Liz Truss: "Your Majesty, my very, very sincere condolences." King Charles: "You're very kind. It's the moment I've been dreading as I know a lot of people have, but we try to keep everything going. Come. Come and have a seat.

07:26 PM

Queen's life hailed 'a rare jewel'

The Queen's life of service was hailed "a rare jewel" at the first significant religious event marking her death - where hundreds of mourners sang God Save the King.

Prime Minister Liz Truss joined around 2,000 members of the public for the service of prayer and reflection at St Paul's Cathedral on Friday evening.

The famous place of worship fell silent as the congregation, who secured tickets on a first-come-first-served basis, listened to audio of the King's televised address to the country.

At 6pm, the unmistakable voice of Charles - referred to as "our new King" - filled the cathedral - a historic setting fit for the momentous occasion of a nation hearing its new monarch speak publicly for the first time.

As people gathered around television screens from John o' Groats to Land's End, mourners sat side by side in the packed cathedral almost 24 hours after Buckingham Palace announced the Queen's death.

Among those attending were London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

07:20 PM

Pictured: King's first audience with Prime Minister

Britain's King Charles III during his first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace - PA/Yui Mok

Britain's King Charles III during his first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace, London - Yui Mok/PA

King Charles III during his first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace, London - Yui Mok/PA

King Charles III during his first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace, London - Yui Mok/PA

07:13 PM

Queen was like 'member of every one of our families'

The Queen felt like a "member of every one of our families", the Commons heard, as an MP shared her belief that the Queen was a feminist.

Labour MP Jess Phillips (Birmingham Yardley) told the Commons: "Very much like the Prime Minister I was not raised in a house of monarchists and yesterday when the first news came of the Queen's ill health I was on Bill Committee in the Security Bill.

"I was surprised by how deeply affected I felt by the news. I was extremely emotional immediately and it felt to me like that phone call that almost everybody who has lost somebody close to them gets that says 'get here soon, now is the time'.

"That is what it felt like, and it made me reflect, why do I feel like this? It was because it feels as if the Queen was a member of everyone one of our families, even a family like mine."

Ms Phillips later added that everyone could "find something, a story, going around at the moment, that leads to your bias" about the Queen, adding: "What I have found is that the Queen was a feminist."

She shared two stories as examples, of the Queen asking to meet senior female judges when opening a new court building, and of her driving the crown prince of Saudi Arabia "quite roughly" around the Balmoral estate "when women in Saudi Arabia were not allowed to drive".

07:09 PM

Pictured: King with Prime Minister Liz Truss

King Charles III during his first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace, London - Yui Mok/PA

07:06 PM

God Save Our King sang at St Paul's

The first official rendition of God Save The King has been sung at St Paul's Cathedral.

07:00 PM

King Charles invokes Shakespeare in address

King Charles III invoked William Shakespeare in his address to the nation - and his first as monarch - while paying tribute to the late Queen as his “darling Mama”, writes our Social and Religious Affairs Editor Gabriella Swerling.

He described Queen Elizabeth II as his “beloved mother” and, as he thanked her for her “love and devotion” to both the Royal Family, and the “family of nations”, he also quoted Hamlet.

In his televised speech, he said: "Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May 'flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest'."

In Act 5 Scene 2 of William Shakespeare’s longest play, Hamlet’s confidante and best friend, Horatio, holds his dying friend in his arms and pays tribute to the Prince Hamlet of Denmark, saying: “Now cracks a noble heart. Good-night, sweet prince, And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest!”

In the centuries since Hamlet was published in 1603, the phrase ‘Good night, sweet prince’ has become a poignant way of paying tribute to respected leaders who have died.

Literary and religious scholars have noted similarities between Shakespeare and the Catholic Burial Service, specifically In paradisum, which translates from Latin as: ‘May the angels lead you into paradise [...] May choirs of angels receive you’.

06:58 PM

Royal Family share King's address to nation

“Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today.”



His Majesty The King addresses the Nation and the Commonwealth. pic.twitter.com/xQXVW5PPQ2 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 9, 2022

06:57 PM

Notice of death removed from Buckingham Palace railings

A notice announced the Queen's death has been removed from the railings of Buckingham Palace.

The notice, set in a foolscap imperial-sized dark wooden frame, had remained on the gates since the Queen's death was announced on Thursday evening.

Two members of palace staff dressed in black removed the sign on Friday evening.

They then brought it back inside the palace.

06:57 PM

Prince and Princess of Wales's new-look Twitter account

The Prince and Princess of Wales's Twitter account was changed to reflect their new titles.

The adjustment was made just a day after it was switched to the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, following the death of the Queen.

06:55 PM

Joe Biden confirmed to be travelling for funeral

Joe Biden, the US President, has confirmed he will travel to the UK for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

06:53 PM

Drakeford: 'We look forward to deepening our relationship with new Prince and Princess of Wales'

Mark Drakeford, the First Minister of Wales, said: "King Charles III has enjoyed a long and enduring friendship with Wales.

"Today, in his first public duty as Monarch, he has bestowed the title of Prince of Wales to his eldest son William.

"We look forward to deepening our relationship with the new Prince and Princess."

06:47 PM

King appoints the new Prince of Wales, in Welsh

King Charles speaks of his pride at serving Wales, and in the Welsh language, hands over the baton to his son, William.



“I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru”



Catherine becomes Princess of Wales - the first to hold title since Diana. pic.twitter.com/EEqGqZExM2 — Gareth Davies (@GD10) September 9, 2022

06:44 PM

Princess of Wales will 'want to look to the future as she creates own path'

A royal source has said the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, would aim to "create her own path" as she takes on the role of Princess of Wales - heavily associated with William's mother.

The royal source said: "The couple are focussed on deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales will approach their roles in the modest and humble way they've approached their work previously

"The new Princess of Wales appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path."

06:35 PM

New Princess of Wales 'appreciates history associated with this role'

The new Princess of Wales “appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path”, a source said.

06:35 PM

National Television Awards among rescheduled shows

The National Television Awards will be rescheduled to next month as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen, organisers have announced.

The prize ceremony was due to take place on September 15 from Wembley's OVO Arena but it will now be held on October 13.

A number of entertainment events have been cancelled or postponed as a period of national mourning begins for the late monarch.

06:28 PM

Congregation well up as choir sing

Members of the congregation were tearful through the service as the choir sang.

One woman was seen using a handkerchief to wipe her eyes as she sat in the pews at St Paul's.

A total of 2,000 members of the public are in attendance at the service after obtaining wristbands earlier on Friday.

06:26 PM

Pictured: The King's first address to the nation

Britain's King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace - Yui Mok/PA

06:24 PM

New titles for William and Catherine

Prince William now becomes:

Prince of Wales Duke of Cornwall

Catherine:

Princess of Wales

06:17 PM

All My Hope on God is Founded rings out at St Paul's

The Service of Prayer and Reflection has now started following King Charles III's address.

The choir and ministers have made their way to their seats through St Paul's as the congregation sings All My Hope on God is Founded.

06:16 PM

MPs applaud King's address

MPs applauded the King's address after they watched it in silence in the Commons chamber.

Some could be seen wiping away tears during the speech.

The Commons had been suspended for a short period to allow MPs to watch the speech on televisions in the chamber.

06:13 PM

The King's speech, in full

Here is the King's address to the nation in full:

"I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow. Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen - my beloved Mother - was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example.

"Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today.

"Alongside the personal grief that all my family are feeling, we also share with so many of you in the United Kingdom, in all the countries where The Queen was Head of State, in the Commonwealth and across the world, a deep sense of gratitude for the more than 70 years in which my Mother, as Queen, served the people of so many nations.

"In 1947, on her 21st birthday, she pledged in a broadcast from Cape Town to the Commonwealth to devote her life, whether it be short or long, to the service of her peoples.

"That was more than a promise: it was a profound personal commitment which defined her whole life. She made sacrifices for duty.

"Her dedication and devotion as Sovereign never waivered, through times of change and progress, through times of joy and celebration, and through times of sadness and loss.

"In her life of service we saw that abiding love of tradition, together with that fearless embrace of progress, which make us great as Nations. The affection, admiration and respect she inspired became the hallmark of her reign.

"And, as every member of my family can testify, she combined these qualities with warmth, humour and an unerring ability always to see the best in people.

"I pay tribute to my Mother's memory and I honour her life of service. I know that her death brings great sadness to so many of you and I share that sense of loss, beyond measure, with you all.

"When The Queen came to the throne, Britain and the world were still coping with the privations and aftermath of the Second World War, and still living by the conventions of earlier times.

"In the course of the last 70 years we have seen our society become one of many cultures and many faiths.

"The institutions of the State have changed in turn. But, through all changes and challenges, our nation and the wider family of Realms - of whose talents, traditions and achievements I am so inexpressibly proud - have prospered and flourished. Our values have remained, and must remain, constant.

"The role and the duties of Monarchy also remain, as does the Sovereign's particular relationship and responsibility towards the Church of England - the Church in which my own faith is so deeply rooted.

"In that faith, and the values it inspires, I have been brought up to cherish a sense of duty to others, and to hold in the greatest respect the precious traditions, freedoms and responsibilities of our unique history and our system of parliamentary government.

"As The Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation.

"And wherever you may live in the United Kingdom, or in the Realms and territories across the world, and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavour to serve you with loyalty, respect and love, as I have throughout my life.

"My life will of course change as I take up my new responsibilities.

"It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply. But I know this important work will go on in the trusted hands of others.

"This is also a time of change for my family. I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla.

"In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago, she becomes my Queen Consort.

"I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much.

"As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me.

"He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades.

"Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty.

"With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.

"I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.

"In a little over a week's time we will come together as a nation, as a Commonwealth and indeed a global community, to lay my beloved mother to rest.

"In our sorrow, let us remember and draw strength from the light of her example.

"On behalf of all my family, I can only offer the most sincere and heartfelt thanks for your condolences and support.

"They mean more to me than I can ever possibly express.

"And to my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you.

"Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years.

"May 'flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest'."

06:13 PM

'My life will of course change'

The King said: "My life will of course change as I take up my new responsibilities."

He added: "It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply. But I know this important work will go on in the trusted hands of others."

06:12 PM

King expresses love to Harry and Meghan

The King added he wished to "express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas".

06:11 PM

'May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest'

In a final message to his mother, the King said: "To my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you.

"Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years.

"May 'flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest'."

06:08 PM

King speaks in Welsh during speech

The King said that his son Prince William will take on his title of Prince of Wales.

He also said the title in Welsh, "Tywysog Cymru".

06:07 PM

King vows to 'uphold constitution' for 'remaining time God grants me'

The King vowed that in "the remaining time God grants me" he would "uphold the institution".

06:06 PM

'I share that sense of loss beyond measure with you all'

The King said the late Queen was able to "see the best in people".

He added: "I pay tribute to my mother's memory, and I honour her life of service.

"I know that her death brings sadness to so many, and I share that sense of loss beyond measure with you all."

06:02 PM

King Charles addresses the nation

The King is addressing the nation for the first time.

He thanked his mother the Queen Elizabeth for the "love, affection, guidance and example" she showed.

The King said the late Queen's life was a "life well lived".

In his address to the nation, the King said: "Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today."

06:00 PM

St Paul's Cathedral falls silent

After a short introduction, St Paul's Cathedral fell silent.

05:59 PM

Senior political figures sit together at St Paul's cathedral

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Labour leader Keir Starmer, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly are all in attendance at the service and are sat together.

They could be seen chatting together ahead of the service.

In a separate area, the Speaker of the House of Commons and the Lord Speaker are sat together while Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Nadhim Zahawi is sat with Lord High Chancellor Brandon Lewis.

The rest of the congregation look solemn as they listen to the music playing in St Paul's.

05:58 PM

Pictured: King and Queen leave Buckingham Palace

A car carrying King Charles III and The Queen leaving Buckingham Palace - James Manning/PA

05:52 PM

Prime Minister arrives at St Paul's

Prime Minister Liz Truss has arrived at St Paul's Cathedral and taken her seat on the front row for the service of prayer and reflection.

Prime Minister Liz Truss attends a Service of Prayer and Reflection - Paul Childs/Reuters

05:49 PM

Listen: Queen Elizabeth II on her 21st birthday

I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong.

But I shall not have strength to carry out this resolution alone unless you join in it with me, as I now invite you to do: I know that your support will be unfailingly given.

God help me to make good my vow, and God bless all of you who are willing to share in it.

05:37 PM

Royal family acknowledge 'warm' reception at Buckingham Palace

The King and The Queen Consort have arrived at Buckingham Palace.



Upon arrival, Their Majesties received a warm reception from members of the public who were paying their respects. pic.twitter.com/1kw62rljUI — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 9, 2022

05:35 PM

'Heartbroken' Australians' shock at 'immortal' Queen's death

Church bells tolled and flags flew at half mast in Sydney as Australians paid their respects to their Queen and head of state, writes Roger Maynard in Sydney.

Outside it was a normally busy Friday lunchtime, but hundreds of people took the time to file into Sydney’s St Andrew’s Cathedral to sign a book of condolence and attend a short service in memory of the monarch.

The Dean, the Very Reverend Sandy Grant, who observed that the Queen first visited the Anglican cathedral in l954, said his thoughts were with her family.

“They will be mourning a mother, a grandmother and a great grandmother and we all just feel sorry for them,” he added.

It was a sentiment shared by many, including several British migrants who were among those who had queued in the damp conditions to pay their respects.

Annie Grennell, who was born in South Shields before moving to Australia 22 years ago, described the Queen’s death as a “huge loss.”

“We never thought that the day would come that she wasn’t in our lives – I think we always thought she was immortal,” she added.

“The Queen stood for so much including her kindness, her wisdom, her humanity and strength, but it was her devotion to duty that was paramount.”

Sarah Hurley, who migrated to Australia from Devon two decades ago, admitted, ”I am heartbroken and so is my daughter.”

05:31 PM

Senior politicians arrive at St Paul's

Senior politicians have started to arrive at St Paul’s Cathedral for a special memorial service for the Queen, writes Louisa Clarence-Smith.

Alister Jack, Secretary of State for Scotland and Lord Nicholas True, Leader of the House of Lords are the first to have been spotted by The Telegraph. Thousands of members of the public are queuing to join them.

Senior politicians arrive - Louisa Clarence-Smith for The Telegraph

Senior politicians arrive - Louisa Clarence-Smith for The Telegraph

05:23 PM

Fourth Plinth activity 'temporarily paused'

The chair of the Fourth Plinth commissioning group has said that all activity will be temporarily paused during the national period of mourning.

A sculpture created by Samson Kambalu was due to be unveiled by the group on September 14 but this will now be rescheduled.

Chair of the commissioning group, Ekow Eshun, said in a statement: "The Fourth Plinth Commissioning Group are deeply saddened by the death of Queen Elizabeth II and would like to pay tribute to her lifetime of support and patronage for the arts and cultural world.

"We join the nation in conveying our sincerest sympathy to the Royal Family at this difficult time.

"As a mark of respect, all activity for the Fourth Plinth will be temporarily paused for the period of National Mourning and the unveiling of the new sculpture by Samson Kambalu planned for Wednesday September 14 2022 will be rescheduled."

05:22 PM

Watch: Justin Trudeau's emotional tribute

05:21 PM

Schools, shops and courts to remain open during mourning period

Schools and shops will not close following the death of the Queen, writes our Political Correspondent Camilla Turner.

Courts will also remain open during the mourning period.

By Friday morning, no decision had been made about whether there will be an additional bank holiday.

The Department for Education said schools and colleges in England should remain open as normal during the mourning period.

In a message to headteachers, officials from the department said it would issue further guidance after details of the funeral are confirmed by the royal household.

Headteachers were told: “Schools and further education settings should remain open. While normal attendance is expected, headteachers continue to have the power to authorise leaves of absence for pupils in exceptional circumstances.”

The message from DfE went on to suggest that schools may want to “consider conducting special activities, holding assemblies or adapting planned lessons” to commemorate the Queen’s life.

Shops will generally remain open throughout the mourning period although some may choose to close on the day of the funeral, particularly if they are close to the route of the procession.