Charles joins campaign to encourage learning about plants

The Prince of Wales has taken part in a new campaign to encourage people from across Britain to learn more about plants.

Charles, who is known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, planted a hydrangea at his Birkhall home in Aberdeenshire as part of the #MillionPlantingMoments initiative.

It aims to promote the physical and mental health benefits that gardening provides as well as the contribution it makes to the environment and communities.

Horticultural Trades Association (HTA) president Boyd Douglas-Davies said: “We are very grateful for the support from the Duke of Rothesay at a time when the benefits of planting and gardening have never been more important both to our environment and climate change.

“#MillionPlantingMoments aims to highlight the huge contribution that plants make to our environment.

“Anyone can take part, whether they have access to a community space, garden, patio or window box and they can plant anything from trees and shrubs to perennials and bedding.

“Gardening benefits mental health and wellbeing across all generations and this was particularly reinforced during lockdown.

“Our survey indicates that younger people are gardening more and we need to keep them engaged to have a positive impact on both our environment and on their health.

“We would encourage everyone to visit their local garden centre to find out the best plants for their space and share #MillionPlantingMoments on social media.”

The campaign has been running since Saturday and concludes this Sunday.

It also aims to educate budding gardeners, regardless of their gardening ability, about where their plants come from and the importance of plant health.

Lord Gardiner, Minister for Rural Affairs and Biosecurity, said he was “delighted” to support the campaign, which coincides with Plant Health Week.

He said: “Climate change and increasing globalisation have huge implications for the health of the world’s plants, so I enthusiastically support an initiative that ensures that the UK’s plants and trees are protected from harmful pests and diseases.

“Access to nature is more important than ever.

“That is why I encourage everyone to get planting this autumn, and to join us in celebrating the rich beauty of nature.”