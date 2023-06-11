Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY AW23 Revs up "The Engine Room"

Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY's Autumn/Winter 2023 collection, "The Engine Room" defies all expectations -- creating a harmonious melange of extravagantly patterned and tailored clothing.

Originally seen on the Milan Fashion Week runway earlier this year, the AW23 collection welcomes newspaper prints across form-fitting button-down shirts, mini skirts and two-piece sets comprised of sturdy jackets and trousers. Emotive paintings envelop tuxedos and kilts, joining chocolate leather tiered dresses mirroring a decadent cupcakes. Bold t-shirts reading, "Confirmed: Earth Is Lame" point to the collection's overarching punk attitude.

Contrasting its more theatrical elements, the brand's latest collection manages to evoke a sense of coziness with the addition of oversized sweaters, childlike ear beanies, balaclavas and mohair gloves. Jeffrey demonstrates his mastery of tailoring, showcasing silk dresses held together by buckle halter necklines, next to asymmetric skirts and argyle sweaters with distressed yarn.

"The collection has a '50s feel to it with [the influences] of John Byrne and teddy boys, and there’s also traditional maximalism,” Jeffrey shared with Hypebeast backstage at the January show. "Kind of like, fierce, nuclear tartans, almost so wrong that they're right. We've shifted our primary colors into cobalt, orange and gold and we've used Byrne's paintings as prints themselves."

The first installment of Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY's AW23 collection is now available to shop on the brand's webstore. Prices range from $39 USD to $795 USD. Take a closer look at the range in the gallery above.