Charles III will carry on championing green issues as King

The new King is known to be passionate about environmental issues - Chris Jackson/Reuters

The King will continue to champion the environment while on the throne, palace sources have indicated.

However, he will “highlight” rather than campaign in the manner he has done for decades.

It comes after the King had a telephone conversation with Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, during which the French president “signalled his full willingness” to continue their work together - “starting with the protection of the climate and the planet”.

The King will no longer travel to the Cop27 world leaders’ summit in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, in November, when he was due to push his own green agenda and announce a new forum on sustainability, The Telegraph has confirmed.

A tour of Bangladesh, India and Pakistan that was due to precede it has also been abandoned.

Instead, the King is expected to make his first official state visit to “one of our nearest neighbours” within weeks.

The moment will mark the resumption of overseas state visits by a reigning British monarch for the first time since 2015, when the late Queen made her final trip abroad, spending three days in Malta with the Duke of Edinburgh.

The King’s first foreign visit as monarch was previously expected to be one of the 14 Commonwealth realms, but they are considered too far away to organise and get to at short notice.

The Terra Carta Action Forum, or Earth Charter - a 10-year “recovery plan” for the private sector - is due to take place during the Cop27 climate talks on Nov 7 and 8. It is being hosted by the King’s Sustainable Markets Initiative, which was launched by His Majesty last January.

The King speaking at Cop26 last year. It is unlikely to monarch will attend Cop27 - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Royal sources said the King’s passion for the environment and commitment to the cause would not diminish, noting that it was widely known and not hugely controversial.

What he does about those views is “a different matter” and an issue that his advisers will address between them in the coming weeks and months.

One acknowledged that it might appear odd for the King to suddenly stop talking about a subject on which he has campaigned for five decades.

“There is a difference between highlighting and championing, particularly when championing specific policies,” said the source.

“He will not campaign on the issue but he is still a great convener and can still bring people together.”

Another royal insider said it would not be impossible for the King to attend events such as Cop27 in the future, but that he would have to take a different approach to that as the Prince of Wales.

”The way he engages with them would have to change,” said the insider.

The source said a line would have been drawn through any future plans already in the King's diary from when he was Prince of Wales, with new visits scheduled, prioritising Commonwealth realms likely to include Canada or Australia and New Zealand.

Other senior members of the Royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, will be similarly deployed. “Who goes where is extremely important,” said the source.

“Overseas visits for the now King and Queen will be very carefully considered not just by Buckingham Palace, but also by the Government.

“Suddenly, the UK has an additional card to play in overseas diplomacy.

“These are visits that are about strengthening bonds with other countries - important when travelling as the Prince of Wales but vital as head of state.”

The King, who was often accused of meddling as the Prince of Wales, acknowledged in his first televised address to the nation last Friday that he would step back from his campaigning and charity work that shaped his life as heir to the throne.

“My life will of course change as I take up my new responsibilities,” he said.

“It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply. But I know this important work will go on in the trusted hands of others.”