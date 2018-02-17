Charles Hamelin is a huge Russell Martin fan

Something a lot of people don’t know about Charles Hamelin is that before his illustrious speed skating career took off, he was a baseball player.

No it was nothing major, but his involvement in the sport helped him gain an appreciation for baseball. One player Hamelin is a big fan of is fellow Quebec native, Russell Martin. Martin and Hamelin met up for a training session, and Hamelin was not going to let that moment go without taking a picture.

“I love watching baseball,” Hamelin said. “It was just fun to take a picture with him.”

With Spring Training just beginning to start and the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in full swing, both athletes are working hard to make their country proud.

