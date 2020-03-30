Coronavirus: Prince Charles out of self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19

Charles is now out of self-isolation, Clarence House has said. (Getty Images)

Prince Charles has ended his period of self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus, Clarence House has said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The prince, 71, was confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 last Tuesday, when he took a test in Aberdeenshire.

He and his wife Camilla, 72, had gone to Scotland on Sunday, 22 March, and as he experienced “mild symptoms” they were both tested for the virus.

He was confirmed to have it, but Camilla tested negative.

On Monday, Clarence House said: “Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation.”

Read more: Coronavirus: Prince Albert 'didn't shake' Charles's hand as royals fight COVID-19

Charles avoided shaking hands by using the namaste gesture. (Getty Images)

The Duchess of Cornwall will continue to self-isolate, until she reaches the 14 day recommendation.

UK government guidelines say those who get symptoms of coronavirus, which include a fever, a new, dry cough, and loss of taste and smell in some instances, should self-isolate for seven days.

The guidance also states a whole household should isolate for 14 days if one person gets symptoms.

Charles was reported to have been working and in “good spirits” throughout his period of self-isolation, at his desk in Birkhall, on the Balmoral estate.

Latest coronavirus news, updates and advice

Live: Follow all the latest updates from the UK and around the world

Fact-checker: The number of COVID-19 cases in your local area

6 charts and maps that explain how COVID-19 is spreading

He had been with the Royal Family on 9 March for the Commonwealth Day service. (Getty Images)

He was not bedridden, and conducted meetings by telephone, including one with former Labour leadership candidate David Miliband.

Read more: Coronavirus: Officials defend Prince Charles's test for COVID-19

Miliband is now president and chief executive of the International Rescue Committee (IRC). Charles is a patron of the IRC’s UK arm.

He told Sky News last Thursday: “I had a scheduled call with the Prince of Wales yesterday, obviously getting the news in the morning of his coronavirus situation made me wonder whether he would postpone but he went ahead with the call.

Story continues

“He was in very good spirits, he was obviously very engaged with the situation facing people in the UK.”

Read more: Prince Charles offers tenants three-month rent deferral amid coronavirus pandemic

Officials in Scotland defended the decision to test the heir to the throne after criticism of his seemingly easy access to a test, when frontline NHS staff were not yet being routinely tested.

The Queen avoided shaking hands in her final public engagement. (Getty Images)

The nation’s chief medical officer said he was tested because he met the criteria, saying it was for “clinical reasons”.

There have been concerns about the Queen’s health, but she is reported to be unaffected, having not seen her son since 12 March.

His doctor estimated he was contagious around 13 March.

The Royal Family is following government guidance on coronavirus and has cancelled or postponed most engagements for the foreseeable future.

Trooping the Colour was the latest big royal event to be amended, with Buckingham Palace confirming on Friday that it would not go ahead in the traditional way, but plans were being made to mark the Queen’s birthday.