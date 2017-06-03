Charles' career game lifts Liberty to 93-89 win over Wings

NEW YORK (AP) -- Tina Charles scored a career-high 36 points and Shavonte Zellous added 27 to help the New York Liberty beat the Dallas Wings 93-89 on Friday night.

New York (3-3) was missing Epiphanny Prince and Kia Vaughn, who are both playing in the EuroBasket tournament this month. Zellous picked up the scoring in their absence. She had just 22 points total in the team's first five games. She surpassed that mark early in the fourth quarter.

Her 3-pointer gave New York an eight-point lead midway through the final period. The advantage increased to 87-78 on Charles' 3-pointer that gave her a scoring high. Dallas cut it to 87-84 with a minute left. After two free throws by Zellous extended the lead to five, Kaela Davis converted a three-point play.

Dallas had a few chances to tie in the final 30 seconds, but Charles and Sugar Rodgers converted four free throws in the final 20 seconds to seal the win.

Kiah Stokes had her best game of the season with 13 points and a career-best 15 rebounds.

Skylar Diggins scored 19 points and Theresa Plaisance added 18 to lead Dallas (3-3).

Bria Hartley got the start and had her best game of the young season since coming to the Liberty in a trade in the offseason. She had six points in the first six minutes and finished with 10.

Despite the strong first half by Hartley and Zellous, New York trailed 50-45 at the break.

TIP-INS:

Dallas: The Wings are playing short-handed as Courtney Paris is out for six-to-eight weeks with a knee injury and Aerial Powers is still recovering from a hip injury that has sidelined her this season so far.

New York: Charles' previous best of 32 points came against Connecticut last season.

UP NEXT:

Dallas: Wings play at Indiana on Saturday night.

New York: Liberty host Phoenix on Sunday.