Charles, Camilla, William, And Kate Pose In A New Royal Portrait

Quinci LeGardye
·2 min read
Buckingham Palace has unveiled a new portrait of the royal family.

A new image released today presents King Charles III, Queen Consort Camila, and the Prince and Princess of Wales as a family unit.

The portrait was taken at Buckingham Palace on the night before Queen Elizabeth's funeral, ahead of the reception held for heads of state and overseas guests, and shows the foursome posing in mourning attire.

In the image, the foursome smile as they pose in front of a historical portrait in the halls of the palace, while the father and son wear traditional black suits and ties with white shirts. Meanwhile, their wives wear black dresses that fall below the knee, with matching black tights and heels.

Photo credit: Christopher Jackson/Getty Images
On September 23, Buckingham Palace revealed a new portrait of the monarch, in which he honored his late parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. The photo, which was taken in the palace's Eighteenth Century Room, shows the sovereign carrying out official government duties from The King’s Red Box, with a 1951 photograph of the late royal couple sitting in the background.

Photo credit: Victoria Jones/Press Association
Prince William and Princess Kate received their new titles as Prince and Princess of Wales on September 9, with King Charles announcing the news in his first public speech as a monarch. The prince title previously belonged to Charles, while the princess title once belonged to Princess Diana.

The couple made their first visit to the region since receiving their titles last Tuesday, where they met with crew and volunteers at Anglesey and the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station in Holyhead, followed by a meeting with volunteers and members of the public at St. Thomas Church in Swansea.

For the visit, Kate layered a sophisticated red coat with gold buttons over a black top, silky black wide-leg pants, and a pair of black pointed-toe heels. William paired a sleek navy suit and tie with a light blue dress shirt and black shoes.

Photo credit: Chris Jackson - Getty Images
