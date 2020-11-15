Charles and Camilla welcomed to Berlin for Germany’s National Day of Mourning

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have been officially welcomed to Germany by the country’s president ahead of events commemorating the National Day of Mourning.

Charles and Camilla were greeted by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Budenbender on the steps of the Bellevue Palace in Berlin.

The foursome exchanged namaste welcomes – clasping their hands together and bowing their heads – before posing for a socially distanced photograph.

The royal couple are welcomed to Bellevue Palace, Berlin

Mr Steinmeier ushered his guests inside the 18th-century palace which is his official residence and invited them to sign the guests’ book.

When inside the building Charles took his mask off and quipped: “At least you can see us smiling now.”

The prince and his wife arrived on Saturday evening on Charles’ 72nd birthday, after becoming the first VIPs to travel in the ministerial jet RAF Voyager following its repainting costing almost £1 million.

Later they will attend a wreath-laying ceremony at Neue Wache – New Guardhouse – home to the Central Memorial of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Victims of War and Tyranny.

The royal couple will step forward together and touch their wreaths in the German tradition of symbolically tidying the ribbons, before a moment of silence and a solo trumpeter playing The Good Comrade.

The visit will culminate with the prince and duchess travelling to the Bundestag for the Central Remembrance Ceremony marking Germany’s National Day of Mourning – the first time members of the British monarchy have attended the event.

During the event, which will include readings and a minute’s silence, Charles will give a speech.

The prince is expected to say: “We must be resolute in addressing acts of unspeakable cruelty against people for reasons of their religion, their race or their beliefs, wherever they occur in the world.

“We must stand alongside each other in determined defence of the future we owe our children and our grandchildren.”