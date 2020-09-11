Prince Charles and Camilla among new 'Spitting Image' puppets

The satirical puppet show is making its comeback on BritBox. (BritBox. PA)

Prince Charles, Camilla, Dominic Raab and Michael Gove are among the latest set of Spitting Image puppets to be unveiled.

The satirical show, an award-winning hit in the 1980s and 90s, is returning on streaming service BritBox later this year and more than 100 puppets have been developed.

Bosses have been releasing the odd picture in the run-up to the series and the latest show Charles and Camilla’s puppets with rosettes pinned to their clothes and Raab in martial arts gear.

Boris Johnson, Donald Trump, Adele, Piers Morgan and Baby Yoda are also among those who will be up for a ribbing when the show makes its comeback.

Co-creator Roger Law is returning to head up the show’s creative team.

He said: “Everything the team have done on the new Spitting Image shows, the caricatures, puppets and satirical gags have all been done in the public interest, as Boris might say ‘Pro bono publico’.

“It’s time to come off furlough!

“The people have spoken and the puppets are oven ready.”

Law said this time Spitting Image “is going global” so “we will be making world beating trade deals with North Korea and Belarus and if Gavin Williamson and Dominic Cummings finally get the sack, Spitting Image will give them a job”.

“We have always employed strange people and I’m sure Dom, in particular, will be a great asset; he seems to dislike the establishment just as much as we do,” he joked.

Spitting Image originally ran from 1984 to 1996 and featured the famous faces of its day, including the Queen Mother, Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher.

At its peak, it was watched by an audience of 15 million viewers.

The show famously featured Thatcher in a man’s suit treating her cabinet – “the vegetables” – with contempt, John Major as a grey puppet and the Queen Mother slugging from a gin bottle.

Spitting Image starts on Britbox on October 3.