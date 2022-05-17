Charles to ‘highlight Queen’s affection for Canada and its people’ during trip

Tony Jones, PA Court Correspondent
·4 min read

The Prince of Wales is expected to speak about the Queen’s “profound affection she feels for Canada and its people” when he begins his tour of the country.

Charles, who will be joined by the Duchess of Cornwall, will begin a three-day trip by acknowledging the treatment of indigenous people in Canada’s residential schools when their tour of the nation begins later.

Within hours of landing in the Commonwealth country, the couple will take part in a “solemn moment of reflection and prayer” in a garden dedicated to indigenous victims of the school system which saw thousands abused.

Royal visit to Canada House
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visited Canada House in London ahead of their trip to the country (Hannah McKay/PA)

The trip is part of Canada’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations marking the Queen’s 70-year reign and Charles is expected to speak of “service to family, to community and to country”, which is “what makes Canada so special and what my family and I have long admired”.

During their three-day visit, the couple will also recognise the country’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and meet members of Canada’s Ukrainian community, the largest outside Europe.

Charles and Camilla will highlight causes they have championed in the past, from supporting the victims of domestic abuse, highlighting the issue of climate change and recognising the role of Canada’s Armed Forces.

Chris Fitzgerald, deputy private secretary to the prince for foreign, commonwealth and development affairs, said when the tour was announced last month: “To celebrate the Queen’s outstanding example of service over seven decades, Their Royal Highnesses are particularly looking forward to meeting some of the many Canadians who have served in their own communities over the years and most recently through the pandemic.”

The tour will begin in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador and also see the couple travel to Ottawa and Yellowknife, the capital city of the Northwest Territories.

Royal visit to Canada &#x002013; Day 3
The Duchess of Cornwall during a visit to a Farmer’s Market in Ottawa during a previous trip to Canada (Arthur Edwards/The Sun)

Mr Fitzgerald added that, following a formal welcome: “Their Royal Highnesses will first take part in a solemn moment of reflection and prayer at the Heart Garden, on the grounds of Government House, with indigenous leaders and community members in the spirit of Reconciliation.

“Heart Gardens are in memory of all indigenous children who were lost to the residential school system, in recognition of those who survived, and the families of both.”

Canada has been coming to terms with the grim discovery last year of hundreds of human remains in unmarked graves at former church-run schools – institutions to which indigenous children were forcibly relocated for generations.

From the 19th century until the 1970s, more than 150,000 indigenous children were forced to attend state-funded Christian boarding schools in an effort to assimilate them into Canadian society. Thousands of children died of disease and other causes, with many never returned to their families.

The Canadian government has acknowledged that physical and sexual abuse was rampant in the schools, with students beaten for speaking their native languages.

Royal visit to Canada &#x002013; Day 3
Charles and Camilla during a previous visit to Canada. Chris Jackson/PA

Recent royal tours to the Caribbean by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Earl and Countess of Wessex have faced criticism from campaigners seeking reparations for slavery or their nations to become republics, with some images from William and Kate’s visit to Jamaica accused by critics of harking back to colonial days.

Mr Fitzgerald said: “Throughout the tour, Their Royal Highnesses will take the opportunity to continue to engage with indigenous communities.”

Highlights of the visit will see the couple tour the family-run Quidi Vidi Brewery famous for their “iceberg” beer made from 20,000-year-old water harvested from icebergs which migrate seasonally to Newfoundland.

In Ottawa, Charles will discuss the impact of global warming and engage with leaders from across public, private and philanthropic sectors working to build a green economy.

With the Northwest Territories warming at about three times the global rate, Charles will visit its ice road passage or Yellowknife Bay to see the impact of climate change on local communities.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Prince Charles and Camilla head to Canada on Commonwealth tour

    The visit forms part of a series by senior royals to Commonwealth countries to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

  • California properties at risk of wildfire expected to see sixfold increase in 30 years

    The number of California properties facing severe wildfire risk is expected to grow sixfold over the next 30 years, according to new research.

  • Catholic leader blasts Israeli conduct at journalist funeral

    The top Catholic clergyman in the Holy Land on Monday condemned the police beating of mourners carrying the casket of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, accusing the authorities of violating human rights and disrespecting the Catholic Church. Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa told reporters at St. Joseph Hospital in Jerusalem that Friday's incident, broadcast around the world, was a “disproportionate use of force” against a large crowd of people waving Palestinian flags as they proceeded from the hospital to a nearby Catholic church in Jerusalem's Old City. The attack drew worldwide condemnation and added to the shock and outrage over the death of Abu Akleh, who was killed as she covered a shootout in the occupied West Bank.

  • Indigenous Canadians make a painful plea on eve of British royal visit

    The royal couple will arrive in St. Johns, Newfoundland on Tuesday on a three-day trip that will include stops in Ottawa and the Northwest Territories and focus on the issues of reconciliation with indigenous peoples and climate change. The impact of colonization, the residential school system and the loss of lands is what the crown represents, Mary Teegee, the executive director of child and family services at Carrier Sekani Family Services in the province of British Columbia, told Reuters.

  • Feds launch public consultations on how to adapt to climate change

    The federal government is seeking input from Canadians on how to deal with the impact of climate change in the country’s first-ever national adaptation strategy.

  • Christina Hall and ex-husband Ant Anstead ordered to attend mediation session in bitter custody battle

    HGTV star Ant Anstead said Christina Hall creates a "dangerous" environment for their 2-year-old son, Hudson.

  • Residential school site searches so far just 'tip of the iceberg': Marc Miller

    OTTAWA — Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller says the searches on the grounds of former residential schools to date are just the beginning. Nearly one year ago, the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc Nation announced ground-penetrating radar had found the possible remains of about 200 children on the site of a former residential school near Kamloops, B.C. The 2015 report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission had found, through records and accounts shared by survivors, that thousands of chil

  • Sex attacker assaulted woman in side street after she'd crossed road 'several times' to avoid him

    James Cooke followed the woman then grabbed her from behind and dragged her into a side street where he attacked her.

  • Firing of hitting coach reflects Kansas City Royals’ broader issues, need for urgency

    With the Royals rebuilding efforts falling short, team president Dayton Moore said a change in hitting coach reflects “a point in time when (time) runs out. And we’ve got to be more successful. And that goes for all of us.”

  • Ted Nugent Incites Violence at Trump Rally: Go ‘Berserk on the Skulls of Democrats’ (Video)

    Far-right musician perpetuates Donald Trump's false claims about the 2020 election being stolen at event in Texas

  • Woman files for protective order against Cavs' Rajon Rondo

    A Louisville woman has filed for an emergency protective order against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo and alleges the former Kentucky star brandished a gun and threatened her life. The woman alleges Rondo “became enraged” last week and filed for the EPO on Friday in Jefferson County Family Court, news outlets reported.

  • Karine Jean-Pierre acknowledges history-making moment in her first briefing as White House press secretary: 'I am a Black, gay, immigrant woman, the first of all three'

    In her first press briefing, Jean-Pierre said she benefits from "generations of barrier-breaking people" that paved the way for her.

  • Who Is Queen Elizabeth's Great-Grandson, Lucas Tindall?

    We're taking a look at the life of the Queen's great-grandson, Lucas Tindall. Here's everything you should know about Zara Tindall's youngest child.

  • Bird festival boosts B.C. mountain towns' economies

    Forty years ago, Pat Morrow ascended the South Col route up Mount Everest, becoming the second Canadian to stand atop the world's highest peak. But after photographing and filming 6,000-metre peaks around the globe, Morrow moved to the Columbia Valley and fell in love with documenting wildlife. "I had pursued human adventures for so many years," said Morrow, who lives just outside Invermere, B.C. "All of a sudden I rediscovered nature." Now, Morrow leads bird and nature photography walks at the

  • How Ethiopia's 'false banana' could be the crop to face climate change

    The enset plant – commonly known as the false banana – feeds some 20 million people in the highlands of Ethiopia. But its potential is far greater. Resistant to drought and able to grow all year round, scientists believe enset could be the superfood the continent needs to face climate change and diversify our dependence on wheat, rice and maize. The enset plant (Ensete ventricosum) grows mainly in the highlands of South-West Ethiopia.It's a close relative of the banana. But unlike its cousin the

  • The pros & cons of trading for Rudy Gobert

    A report from Ian Bagley of SNYtv suggests the Toronto Raptors would have a "degree"of interest if Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert became available in a potential trade. Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discuss the pros and cons of Gobert becoming a Raptor.

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: Second-round schedule, where to watch

    The second round of the NHL playoffs begins on May 17. Here's where you can catch all the action.

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff