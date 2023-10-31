Charles and Camilla in Kenya: King and Queen touch down in Nairobi in jet powered by sustainable fuel

The King and Queen have touched down in Kenya for the start of their state visit in an RAF jet powered by sustainable aviation fuel.

The RAF Voyager plane they used flew from Brize Norton, Oxfordshire to Nairobi with its tanks full of lower carbon jet fuel known as SAF, sustainable aviation fuel, - a biofuel that has similar properties to conventional jet fuel.

A Palace aide said they used 40% of the special green fuel – which is hard to obtain - for the African royal tour.

On Tuesday the royal tour was starting with an official ceremonial red carpet welcome at State House in Nairobi.

The King, on his first visit to a Commonwealth country since his accession, was received by the President Dr William Ruto, and the First Lady Mrs Rachel Ruto.

The King stood on the dais as the Guard of Honour conducts a Royal Salute followed by a twenty-one-gun salute.

He was also greeted by the Chief of the Kenyan Defence Forces and Commanders of the Army, Air Force and Navy.

Afterwards they each attended bilateral meetings – The King with the President and The Queen with the First Lady. King Charles and the President discussed “themes of common interest.”

The King & Queen are on #RoyalVisitKenya for a State Visit. His Majesty has made 3 official visits to Kenya, including in 1971. This photo shows him shaking hands with Jomo Kenyatta – Kenya’s first President following its independence in 1963 – in Gatundu, near Nairobi. pic.twitter.com/X31tJEHVi0 — Royal Collection Trust (@RCT) October 30, 2023

Later they were due to visit Uhuru Gardens National Monument and Museum dedicated to Kenya’s history.

The King, accompanied by President Ruto, laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior at Uhuru Gardens.

Afterwards they proceeded past the house of Jomo Kenyatta viewed the MÅ©gomo Tree - the site of the declaration of Kenya’s independence in 1963.

The King and Queen then acknowledgd the statues of Mekatilili wa Menza and Dedan Kimathi, who fought for Kenyan independence, before walking through the Hall of Witness, and the Tunnel of Martyrs, which memorialises Kenyans who have lost their lives in conflict throughout the nation’s history.

Inside the Museum’s atrium they were joined by local school children to view exhibits documenting Kenya’s history and the events leading to the country’s independence.

A state dinner on Tuesday night will see King Charles will deliver a keynote speech.

King Charles is poised to express regret over Britain’s repression of the Mau Mau uprising as calls grow for him to make a meaningful apology for abuses in the colonial period.

Activists who want Britain to pay millions in compensation for its colonial legacy in the African state.

A decade ago, the UK government agreed to pay nearly £20 million in compensation to Kenyan victims of torture during the uprising.