Charles Barkley wants NBA to block potential trade sending Anthony Davis to the Lakers

Charles Barkley wants any trade sending Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers to be blocked by commissioner Adam Silver. (AP/Jae C. Hong)

Charles Barkley does not want Anthony Davis to go to the Los Angeles Lakers.

And should that trade go down, he wants NBA commissioner Adam Silver to block it.

Barkley went off on the topic while on “Inside the NBA” on Thursday, and claimed that there is “collusion” involved to create a super team in Los Angeles.

“Adam Silver needs to block that trade,” Barkley said on Thursday. “I don’t like what the Lakers are doing. I don’t think it’s right.

“Rich Paul got mad at me because I said a month ago, I said, ‘Oh the fix is in. Anthony Davis is going to the Lakers.’ This was before all these rumors started. He didn’t like me saying the fix was in. The fix has been in.

“I think commissioner Stern, who I like a lot, needs to come out and say, hey we can trade Anthony Davis, but he cannot go to the Lakers. We cannot have agents and players colluding to stack super teams.”

Charles Barkley wants Adam Silver to block any trade where Anthony Davis ends up on the Lakers. (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/cbmQ4iYWBA — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) February 1, 2019





Barkley clearly mixed up his commissioners there — and likely means tampering instead of collusion — his point is still valid.

Davis has been linked to the Lakers for months. His agent, Rich Paul, is also LeBron James’ agent, and James said in December that he’d love to play with Davis — something that naturally sparked tampering concerns.

Once Davis publicly requested a trade this week, he was fined $50,000 for violating the collective bargaining agreement — which only escalated those concerns.

While neither Davis nor his agent have explicitly said so, all signs are pointing to Davis wanting to play with James in Los Angeles.

Regardless of Barkley’s opinions, however, it would likely take a lot more evidence for Silver to actually step in and block that trade if it does in fact go down. In order for the league to actually prevent a trade, it would have to prove that there was a violation of its rules.

Until then, it seems we’re in for an exciting final week before the trade deadline.

