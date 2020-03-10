Charles Barkley plans to sell memorabilia including Olympic gold medal for hometown housing

Charles Barkley isn’t a fan of clutter. He is a fan of his hometown.

So the basketball Hall of Famer is getting rid of his stuff.

The 11-time All-Star, two-time Olympic gold medalist and 1993 NBA MVP plans to sell most of his basketball memorabilia to raise money for affordable housing in his hometown of Leeds, Alabama.

He talked about the plan last week while doing multiple radio hits.

“My two gold medals, my MVP trophy and a bunch of other crap that just clutters my house,” Barkley told “The Dan LeBatard Show with Stugotz” on Thursday. “I used to keep it at my mother’s and my grandmother’s house, but they all passed away. I don’t want that stuff cramping up my house.”

Charles Barkley, left, plans to sell the gold medal he won at the 1996 Olympics. (AP Photo/Hans Deryk)

Barkley wants to replace hometown ‘eyesores’

He plans to use the proceeds to build affordable housing in Leeds that he says will be environmentally friendly.

"We've probably got 30 eyesores, as I call them, where houses used to be when I was growing up,” Barkley told WJOX in Alabama in a Friday interview. “Either a rotted-up house or there's just weeds that are overgrown. “I want to work with the city of Leeds, I want them to give me the spaces, number one. I want them to give me the houses, and I'm going to use my own money selling my memorabilia.”

Barkley’s keeping one item

Barkley didn’t expound when LeBatard asked him the value of the items. He did say that he plans to keep one of his gold medals for his daughter. He told WJOX she’ll probably keep the 1992 hardware he won with the iconic Dream Team in Barcelona.

Barkley also won gold at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

But his MVP trophy? Yeah, that’s gone.

He told WJOX that he hopes to sell his MVP trophy for $300,000 to $400,000. He also plans to sell an American flag signed by the Dream Team.

