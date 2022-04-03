Charles Barkley guarantees Kansas Jayhawks will win Monday’s national title game

If they weren’t already, Jayhawks fans in Lawrence and around the nation became big Charles Barkley fans on Saturday night.

After Kansas topped Villanova 81-65 on Saturday in a men’s Final Four semifinal game in New Orleans, Barkley made a guarantee. And it brought a smile to anyone cheering for the crimson and blue in the NCAA Tournament.

Speaking on the Turner Sports postgame show before the North Carolina-Duke semifinal game, Barkley indicated it didn’t matter who won that matchup between ACC rivals. KU will cut the nets Monday regardless of the opponent, Barkley said.

“Let me tell you something. Not only are they gonna play for the national championship Monday, they are going to win the national championship Monday,” Barkley said.

Ernie Johnson interjected: “Is that what we like to call a, uh, guarantee?”

“Yeah, you know what? I’ve seen enough. I’ve seen enough,” Barkley repeated. “I think they’re gonna be tough for anybody to beat. I think they’re going to win. Because let me tell you something: other than (David) McCormack and (Ochai) Agbaji, the other guys didn’t play well. Remy (Martin) did not have a good game. (Christian) Braun did not have a good game.”

Barkley’s co-hosts talked about how well Braun played in the second half and noted Jalen Wilson had a double-double.

But Barkley, the former NBA star, was not deterred.

“I’m telling you: they’re going to win the national championship,” Barkley said.

Here is the clip of Barkley’s guarantee from Twitter user Awful Announcing: