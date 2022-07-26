Charles Barkley Calls Brittney Griner's Situation 'Unfortunate': 'We Hope She Comes Home Soon'

As Brittney Griner nears 160 days since she was first arrested and imprisoned in Russia, Charles Barkley is sending his support to the WNBA star.

"It's a really unfortunate situation," the 59-year-old NBA MVP tells PEOPLE. "We hope she comes home soon. It's really sad and unfortunate."

The 31-year-old Phoenix Mercury star has been jailed in Russia since Feb. 17, when she was arrested for carrying vape cartridges containing hash oil through the Moscow airport. At the time, Griner was on her way back to the U.S. after playing for a Russian team during the WNBA's off-season. She pleaded guilty to the charges on July 7, but said that she was packing quickly and did not mean to break the law, doing so "inadvertently."

Griner's wife Cherelle has pleaded tirelessly with everyone from Rev. Al Sharpton to President Joe Biden to get the the two-time Olympic gold medalist home, and Barkley says he understands why.

RELATED: Brittney Griner's Wife on Her 'Complete Vulnerability' as She Pleads for Help for Detained WNBA Player

"It really just shows you, America is by far and away, the greatest place in the world to be," Barkley says. "Listen, it's not perfect here. It's not perfect at all. We've got a lot of work to do, but this is by far and away, the greatest place in the world to live."

Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in a cage at a court room prior to a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, . American basketball star Brittney Griner returns Tuesday to a Russian courtroom for her drawn-out trial on drug charges that could bring her 10 years in prison of convicted Russia Griner, Moscow, Russian Federation - 26 Jul 2022

Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP/Shutterstock Brittney Griner appears in court Tuesday

The TNT sports analyst feels for Griner, who would be playing ball right now on the same court where he played for four years as the star of the Phoenix Suns.

"I mean, to have this young woman in jail for months and months and months over some silly couple ounces of hashish oil, it's just really sad," he says.

RELATED: Brittney Griner Appears in Court Tuesday, Expert Testifies Medicinal Uses of Cannabis

Barkley adds that Griner's situation will likely make players more hesitant to join overseas leagues, where they often go in the off-season to support their WNBA salaries.

Story continues

"When you go to a foreign country, you don't know what could happen in the judicial system," Barkley says. "So it's a really unfortunate thing, and man, I just hope she's home soon."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Charles Barkley attends the 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic Charles Barkley

Barkley, who was discussing his Redmont Vodka line, hopes Griner will be back on the court soon so he can chime in when it's his turn to commentate on the sport and city he loves the most.

RELATED: Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal Argue Over Who Would Win in a One-on-One — and Who's Better Looking

"I love getting paid to watch basketball," Barkley says. "I got so lucky and blessed to be able to do this for a living. I'm going to watch anyway, but to get paid to watch these great, great players play?"