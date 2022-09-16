Charles attends prayer service on first visit to Wales as King

Charles has begun his first visit to Wales as King, attending a service of prayer and reflection for the life of the Queen.

He arrived by helicopter with the Queen Consort and then travelled by state limousine in bright sunshine to the service at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff – the final stop in his tour of the four home nations.

A booming gun salute fired from Cardiff Castle was heard across the city centre when the King and the Queen Consort arrived in the Welsh capital.

Cheering school children and members of the public lined the royal couple’s route to the cathedral.