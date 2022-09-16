Charles attends prayer service on first visit to Wales as King

Tony Jones, PA Court Correspondent
·2 min read

Charles has begun his first visit to Wales as King, attending a service of prayer and reflection for the life of the Queen.

He arrived by helicopter with the Queen Consort and then travelled by state limousine in bright sunshine to the service at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff – the final stop in his tour of the four home nations.

A booming gun salute fired from Cardiff Castle was heard across the city centre when the King and the Queen Consort arrived in the Welsh capital.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Reservists from 104 Regiment Royal Artillery fire a royal gun salute from Cardiff Castle to mark the arrival of King Charles III in Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)

Cheering school children and members of the public lined the royal couple’s route to the cathedral.

Among the congregation were Prime Minister Liz Truss and leading figures from Wales including First Minister Mark Drakeford and Robert Buckland, Secretary of State for Wales.

Meanwhile, in London, the public queue to attend the Queen’s lying in state is being paused for at least six hours after reaching capacity, the Government said.

Mourners have been warned by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) not to attempt to join the queue at Southwark Park in south-east London until around 4pm on Friday at the earliest.

The call was made as the official estimate for queuing time reached at least 14 hours.

Earlier, it emerged the decision to allow the Duke of Sussex to wear his uniform during a vigil at the Queen’s coffin was made by his father.

Royal sources have said Charles also requested that the Queen’s eight grandchildren be allowed to participate in the vigil – standing in quiet contemplation around their grandmother for 15 minutes as a mark of respect – something they were all keen to undertake.

Latest Stories

  • The Best Street Style Looks From New York Fashion Week SS23

    This season's New York Fashion Week was filled with buzzy moments as brands, buyers, influencers,...

  • Trump offered the West Bank to Jordan’s king, according to a new book

    The Jordanian king said of the January 2018 offer from the former president that he ‘thought I was having a heart attack’

  • Aerial footage shows flood-hit central Italy

    STORY: At least eight people have been killed by torrential overnight rains and floods, authorities said. Around 400 millimetres of rain fell within two to three hours, inundating the streets of several towns around the region's capital Ancona on the Adriatic coast.Italy's fire and rescue service also released video of a rescue operation in Pesaro, Marche where seven people in difficulty were rescued by helicopter.

  • Live updates: Queen's funeral police effort is biggest ever

    LONDON — London police say Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday will be the largest single policing event the force has ever handled. Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said Friday that the massive police operation surpasses even the 2012 Olympics, which were held in the British capital, and the celebrations earlier this year of the queen’s 70 years on the throne. “As a single event this is larger than the 2012 Olympics, it is larger than the Platinum Jubilee weeken

  • Child Strapped in Car Seat Swept Away in Italy Flash Floods

    Yara Nardi/ReutersROME—Two young children died after being swept away in a torrential storm that devastated the Marche region of central Italy overnight. Authorities said at least 10 people were killed when more than 15 inches of rain fell in less than three hours. On Friday, at least four people remained missing.One of the children died when the car he was in with his mother was swept away in the torrents formed by the rain. The mother was rescued but the child was strapped into a car seat in t

  • TikTok breaks down why it's 'frustrating' trends like 'clean girl aesthetic' are so popular right now

    The problematic naming aside — if you don't fit in with the look, are you then considered "dirty"? — the trend isn't exactly "new" for women of color.

  • Tory Party Conference Thrown Into Chaos As Unions Announce Fresh Rail Strikes

    Train drivers will walk out the day before Conservatives gather in Birmingham and also when it ends.

  • JoJo Siwa Confirms Relationship With Avery Cyrus on TikTok

    JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus are officially dating! JoJo confirmed the speculation on TikTok with a video of them kissing in a photo booth.

  • Mourners wait more than 9 hours to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II

    People in London are standing in line to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth. Prince William and Princess Kate greet mourners in Norfolk.

  • How the Ukraine war went catastrophically wrong for Putin in the last 10 days

    Here, Yahoo News UK breaks down - in 12 bitesize chunks - what has happened, why, and where it has left Russian president Vladimir Putin.

  • Queen’s funeral could see one of the largest TV audiences for decades

    A combined TV audience of well over 20 million is possible.

  • Hundreds found in mass grave in Ukraine's Izium

    STORY: Oleh Kotenko, a Ukrainian official responsible for investigating cases of missing people, said he thought 20-25 people were buried in one grave, although its marker said 17 people were buried there.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who visited Izium on Wednesday (September 14) compared the discovery to alleged war crimes by Russian forces against civilians in Bucha in the early stages of war, in a video address overnight.The mass grave discovered in the former Russian front-line town would be the biggest in Europe since the aftermath of the Balkan wars of the 1990s. Ukrainian forces retook Izium after thousands of Russian troops fled the area, abandoning weapons and ammunition.

  • King Charles and Queen Camilla Visit Wales to Complete U.K. Tour Following Queen Elizabeth's Death

    The visit was poignant for the couple, as the new monarch held the title of Prince of Wales for more than 60 years

  • Palestinian farmer discovers rare ancient treasure in Gaza

    Last spring, a Palestinian farmer was planting a new olive tree when his shovel hit a hard object. The discovery has set off excitement among archaeologists, and the territory's Hamas rulers are planning a major announcement in the coming days. The mosaic was uncovered just a kilometer (half mile) from the Israeli border.

  • Jennifer Finnigan shares 'love letter to Nova Scotia' in 'glorious' summer photo dump

    The "The Bold and the Beautiful" actress is filming in the east coast province for CBC's dramedy "Moonshine."

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • The most crucial aspect of OG Anunoby's impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at how OG Anunoby can help the Raptors increase their ceiling for the 2022-23 season and why it affects his future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Ontario woman alleges high school running coach sexually assaulted her as a teen in $3M lawsuit

    An Uxbridge, Ont., woman has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her former running coach and the Durham District School Board, alleging she was subjected to years of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of a teacher. The teacher, Edward LaRocque, denies the allegations, and the school board, which is located about 65 kilometres east of Toronto, denies any liability connected to the allegations. Now 25, Julia Kearley said she feels it's the right time for her to speak out. "I'm at a

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and