Charity urges NI political leaders to work together to address housing crisis

Rebecca Black, PA
·4 min read

The head of a homeless charity has pleaded for political leaders to come together to address Northern Ireland’s housing crisis.

Simon Community chief executive Jim Dennison described the current situation as the worst in the history of the charity.

He said another 1,000 people, including families, are deemed legally homeless every month, with almost 44,500 currently on the social housing waiting list, many of whom are classed as in acute housing need.

This Christmas there are 4,000 children in emergency accommodation, as well as an increase in those sleeping rough in towns and cities across Northern Ireland.

Jim Dennison, chief executive, Simon community Northern Ireland at a spot popular with rough sleepers in Belfast
Jim Dennison, chief executive, Simon community Northern Ireland at a spot popular with rough sleepers in Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)

“I’m with Simon Community nearly nine years, we’re an organisation that has been around just over 50 years and we’ve never seen it as bad as it is now,” he told the PA news agency..

“We’re the largest homeless charity in Northern Ireland, and our services are absolutely stretched, demand is far outstripping supply.

“We’re not in a homelessness crisis, we’re heading rapidly towards an absolute disaster.”

Mr Dennison attributed the situation to a myriad of issues, including poverty, the cost of living, rents becoming unaffordable, families becoming unable to sustain their mortgages, as well as family breakdowns escalating, domestic violence, mental health and addiction issues.

“It is this perfect storm, all of these things are happening to increase the problem yet we are not providing as a society all the necessary safety nets to catch those individuals – that’s why the problem is escalating,” he said.

“Public policy here is doing the same things over and over again here expecting different results, it’s absolute insanity.”

“This has been an issue that has been building in Northern Ireland for 25 years, in 20 years the homelessness problem has been risen by 70%.

“We are not dealing with it, successive governments, successive housing policies have not grasped this issue.

“We are not building enough houses.”

Mr Dennison said with 44,500 on the waiting list for a house, and ever increasing, the things that we can do are not enough, and with no functioning government at Stormont new plans cannot be signed off.

In terms of rough sleepers, Mr Dennison said when five individuals died on the streets over the Christmas period in 2018 there was an public outcry, he said recently there has been 16 deaths on the streets of Belfast, and very little said about it.

Belfast man Eddie Booth, 58, experienced homelessness in 2000 following a family breakdown.

He described the experience of sleeping rough as “total desolation of the soul”.

“You’re just lost, you don’t know what to do or where to go, you learn not to sleep at night because it’s so cold, you keep moving so you’re always tired,” he said.

“You go into the shadows and hide because you feel ashamed, people often go to other towns where they won’t be recognised, that’s why the true extent homelessness is not seen.”

Mr Booth managed to rescue himself by getting night shifts in a storehouse and was able to slowly save money to rent somewhere to live, which he moved into on December 23.

“It’s not easy to get yourself out of the hole, every story is different and everyone’s circumstances are different,” he said.

“The cost-of-living crisis is putting a lot of people to the wall, cost of things is going up and up, money coming in is going down, I fear there is going to be a homelessness epidemic.”

Mr Dennison said his message to Northern Ireland’s political leaders is to get the Assembly up and running again, but to do things better.

“Get back in and get the Assembly up and running, but don’t do the same things you did before, don’t do siloed departments, don’t under invest in vital services that matter to people, take this seriously,” he said.

“They need to go back in and recognise the problem and think of new and different creative ways of tackling it.

“All the parties agree on the size and scale of the problem, and that something needs to be done. Whether that manifests itself into anything real in the new year, I don’t know.

“My hope is that it will, that that interest and commitment from the parties translates into something better for people who have nothing.

“Through Covid there was a multi-agency working group set up, and the things that we got done in the space of a year would have taken four or five years, we can work together to make a real difference, it isn’t all about money.

“Housing Executive statistics last year showed the need for homelessness and housing support services are going to rise, they believe in the next two to three years, by 20%, if you think of a system that’s already creaking, it’s scary, it’s more than a crisis.”

Latest Stories

  • EPL TALK: Never mind socks, give United new Saudis for X'mas

    With the festive season upon us, here's football columnist Neil Humphreys' wish-list for football gifts. It’s about as serious as Wolves’ title chances.

  • Goth clowns, Ted Lasso, and Cold War: Twitter's trending topics from 2022 reveal pop culture fads alongside global political unrest

    Programmer Brian Feldman tracked trending Twitter topics — and their descriptions — discovering patterns of what people cared about this year.

  • ‘We still have more to do’: Idaho officials celebrate Hanukkah amid rise in antisemitism

    Antisemitic incidents reached an all-time high nationally last year, according to a report by the Anti-Defamation League.

  • Migrants dropped near VP Harris home on frigid Christmas Eve

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Three buses of recent migrant families arrived from Texas near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris in record-setting cold on Christmas Eve. Texas authorities have not confirmed their involvement, but the bus dropoffs are in line with previous actions by border-state governors calling attention to the Biden administration’s immigration policies. The buses that arrived late Saturday outside the vice president's residence were carrying around 110 to 130 people, according to T

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Canada's breakout sports stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the future

    As 2023 approaches, a look back at some of the success stories in Canadian sports warrants recognition for the exciting new stars of the future. The Canadian Press dives into Canada’s breakout stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the years to come. SUMMER MCINTOSH, SWIMMING The Toronto native wasn’t an unknown entering 2022, but McIntosh brightened her star on just about every stage she could. After an Olympic showing that saw her finish fourth in two events last year, the 16-year-old picked

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si

  • Should the Blue Jays consider a reunion with Liam Hendriks?

    A reunion may be in the cards between the Toronto Blue Jays and relief pitcher Liam Hendriks, who last appeared for the team in 2015.

  • Losada gets fresh start in Montreal after troubled stint with D.C. United

    MONTREAL — Hernán Losada's first stint as a Major League Soccer head coach lasted just over one season, a tenure characterized by a contentious relationship between the coach and his bosses at D.C. United. With Losada now charged with taking the reins at CF Montreal, sporting director Olivier Renard is confident the Argentine and the club's brain trust are on the same page. “If we weren’t in agreement, he wouldn’t be here right now,” Renard said Thursday at a press conference to introduce Losada

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • COVID's confusing calendar grants Canada's relay champs immediate opportunity to repeat

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w

  • Popovich, Parker, Nowitzki, Wade among Hall of Fame nominees

    Gregg Popovich has been at the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony many times over the years, always there to show support for someone on the stage. Next year, he may be there in a different capacity. The NBA’s all-time winningest coach — who has quietly declined overtures from the Hall in the past — is among the list of prominent first-time nominees for the 2023 class released Wednesday by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Also on the ballot for the first time: Dirk Nowitzki, Tony P

  • Ovechkin, Georgiev, Pettersson named NHL's three stars of the week

    Washington Capitals left-winger Alex Ovechkin, Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Ovechkin had two goals and four assists as the Capitals won all three of their games on the week. The 37-year-old also furthered his name in the history books, passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time career goals list. Needing two to pass Howe, Ovechkin scored twice in a 4-1 over the Winnipeg

  • Saints overcome deficit, bitter cold to beat Browns 17-10

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill each had touchdown runs and the New Orleans Saints went outside and handled Cleveland's arctic-like cold in a 17-10 win Saturday over the Browns, who were officially eliminated from the playoffs. The Saints (6-9) were 0-6 in outdoor games this season before rallying to beat the Browns (6-9) in the coldest game in New Orleans history. Quarterback Deshaun Watson drove Cleveland to the Saints' 15 in the final minute, but he was sacked on fourth down wit

  • Miscues, missed chances cost Raiders in loss to Steelers

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — No miracle ending this time. Just more of the same for the Las Vegas Raiders. Essentially gifted a victory by New England last Sunday on one of the most improbable walk-off touchdowns in NFL history, the Raiders couldn't keep the momentum going in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night that all but eliminated them from the playoffs. Las Vegas led for more than 50 minutes but yielded down the stretch against the emotionally-charged Steelers (7-8), letting Pitt

  • Cook rushes for career-high 99 yards for surging Bills

    CHICAGO (AP) — James Cook has come a long way since training camp. All the way to helping the Buffalo Bills roll to a big road win on a frigid Saturday in December. Cook rushed for a career-high 99 yards and scored his third NFL touchdown during Buffalo's 35-13 victory over the Chicago Bears. Cook and Devin Singletary led the way as the Bills gained a season-high 254 yards rushing while clinching the AFC East title. The 23-year-old Cook, the younger brother of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalv

  • Ravens, Falcons may need to run -- even more than usual

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson is out for a third straight game, and Marcus Mariota is on injured reserve. Now the Ravens and Falcons — both ranked near the top of the NFL in rushing — are facing off on what is expected to be a cold, windy day in Baltimore. In other words, don't expect this to be a dazzling display of passing. “It’s going to be very cold, it’s going to be windy,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “We’re just going to have to deal with the weather, the footing, the cold te

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth