Charity Commission to take no further action over £2.5m donation to Prince Charles charity

·1 min read

The Charity Commission will take no further action over a donation of about £2.5m to one of Prince Charles's charities.

The commission, which regulates charities in England and Wales, said: "We have assessed the information provided by the charity and have determined there is no further regulatory role for the Commission."

The decision was made following reports that Prince Charles was handed €3m in cash stuffed into bags by a Qatari sheikh.

The payments were allegedly accepted by the heir to the throne during private meetings between 2011 and 2015, The Sunday Times reported.

The prince's office said the money was handed over to one of his charities who carried out appropriate governance and gave assurances that all the correct processes were followed.

The commission was considering whether a review into the donation was needed, but has now said it will not take further action.

It added that it has "no concerns" about the governance of the prince's charity and that trustees submitted information via a serious incident report.

In response to previous reports, a senior palace source said the prince accepting bags of cash for his charity "would not happen again".

The Sunday Times said the three lots of money, which totalled €3m, were handed to the prince personally by Qatar's former prime minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, known as HBJ.

Read more on Sky News:
How much does Royal Family cost taxpayers - and how much do they bring in tourism?
Prince Charles calls for ancient woods to be replenished

The paper said there was no suggestion that the payments were illegal but anti-monarchy campaign group Republic said it wrote to the Charity Commission to demand an investigation.

Latest Stories

  • Merced police investigate shooting that left man injured, with multiple gunshot wounds

    The shooting was reported Tuesday on 12th Street, between H and G streets.

  • These Prediabetes Symptoms Might Help You Spot Issues Prior to Developing Diabetes

    Prediabetes occurs when you have higher than normal blood sugars, but not high enough to be deemed diabetes. Here, hyperglycemia symptoms and prevention.

  • Charity Commission not investigating large cash donation to Charles’s charity

    The prince faced criticism amid allegations he was given a suitcase full of 500 euro notes by a former Qatari prime minister.

  • Ukrainian first lady requests additional military aid in speech to U.S. lawmakers

    Ukrainian first lady requests additional military aid in speech to U.S. lawmakers

  • Charles and Camilla meet veterans to mark 40th anniversary of Falklands war

    The couple went on board the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth.

  • Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Coming to America! See Highlights from Their Past Visits

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge just announced that they're bringing Prince William's Earthshot Prize awards to Boston in December 2022. Revisit their previous visits to New York City and Los Angeles!

  • Arrest made in 1975 homicide in Lancaster County

    Police have arrested a man in the 1975 homicide of Lindy Sue Biechler, who was found stabbed to death in her Lancaster County home.

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal replacing injured Altuve at All-Star Game

    Santiago Espinal is the fifth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be selected for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

  • Senators putting Leafs, Atlantic Division rivals on notice

    Ottawa's impressive offseason has not gone unnoticed by its provincial rival.

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo