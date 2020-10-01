MMA Champion The Mane Event (™) Elias Theodorou Brings Mixed Martial Arts Back to Fans This Fall

Top-ranked middleweight fighter and medical cannabis activist partners with ImagineBC to stream exclusive contact sports event

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Elias Theodorou will be returning to the cage as both fighter and co-promoter with Rise FC this fall in Canada's first contact sports event since competition was suspended due to COVID19 in the Spring. The 'Mane Event ® ' has joined forces with ImagineBC , a revolutionary new media company that promotes a safe and equitable digital platform to stream his next bout.

Top Rank Middle Weight Fighter and Medical Cannabis Activist Partners with ImagineBC to Stream Exclusive Contact Sport Event (CNW Group/Elias Theodorou) More

Elias is a UFC veteran and the first-ever Canadian winner of the reality show/tournament, The Ultimate Fighter. He is also dedicated to 'Fighting the Stigma' of medical cannabis in sports.

Theodorou is the first professional athlete and MMA fighter in the world to receive a therapeutic use exemption (TUE) for medical cannabis in competition, which was granted in February by the British Columbia Athletic Commission. This historic ruling sets a precedent not only for Elias but all other MMA athletes and boxers in BC who may now apply for the same TUE where medically appropriate. This fall, Elias will look to make professional sports history in his next fight, as the first sanctioned cannabis athlete in a jurisdiction (TBA) that recognizes his medical cannabis rights.

Elias is pleased to announce his new partnership with ImagineBC , which will stream the event exclusively on their digital platform : "I collaborated with ImagineBC to bring this unique event to life because we share a vision of a more equitable future for all athletes, creators, and personalities. It's important to me to provide a safe, accessible and inclusive platform for my audience, and ImagineBC is the best possible partner to support this vision." says Theodorou. "Imagine BC's platform is levelling the playing field for advocates like me. The ability to securely age-gate my content for a 19+ audience allows me to work within the current Canadian marketing regulations in a compliant way, while still being able to provide authentic content to my loyal fans."

"As a mission-driven company, our commitment to ensuring that creative professionals, such as Elias, are fairly compensated and recognized for their work is foundational to our business model," explains Erik Rind, CEO and Founder of ImagineBC. "Finding alignment with Elias was natural as not only does he understand the type of transformation we're working toward, but he is committed to helping change the way data is valued."

The event will be taking place this fall and streamed exclusively on Imagine BC's new digital platform. It will also include access to Elias' premiere content. The fight is supported by several plant-based sponsors. Fans can learn more about Elias' channel and fight streaming information at http://www.imaginebc.net/elias-theodorou.

About Elias Theodorou

Elias, "The Spartan" Theodorou, is a top-ranked middleweight fighter who amassed an impressive 8-3 record during his time in the UFC. Elias is committed to fighting the stigma of medical cannabis in athletics. In January 2020, he became the first professional athlete to receive a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) for medical cannabis, the first in combat sports or professional sports. Elias has transcended the stereotypes of a fighter by employing his advertising degree and corporate experience in the development, creation, and production of personal and corporate brands, including The Mane Event™, The Ring Boy™ and Weedbae™ When Elias is not busy training or competing, he's working on several films and various TV projects. Elias is committed to using his growing platform to expand his reach beyond MMA and to fight for acceptance of medical cannabis in professional sports.

Story continues