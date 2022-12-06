Charity boss Ngozi Fulani says she has suffered ‘horrific abuse’ after Buckingham Palace racism incident

A black British charity boss who was asked repeatedly where she was â€œreally fromâ€ at a Buckingham Palace event has experienced â€œhorrific abuseâ€ on social media since.

Ngozi Fulani, the chief executive of Sistah Space, was questioned by the late Queenâ€™s lady-in-waiting, Lady Susan Hussey, who has since stood down from her role as a Lady of the Household.

Ms Fulani said it had been an â€œemotional whirlwindâ€ since the event, which was part of the United Nations 16 Days of Activism to raise global awareness of gender-based violence.

In a new statement, released on Monday, Ms Fulani said she and the team at her charity have faced â€œimmense pressureâ€.

â€œI have experienced first-hand what happens when a black woman faces adversity and has to overcome additional barriers when trying to report it,â€ she said.

â€œThis is at the heart of what we do at Sistah Space, and it has reiterated to me just how important work we do is.â€

Ms Fulani said the past week has been â€œextremely difficultâ€ for her family and team but she has been â€œheartened by the huge amount of supportâ€.

â€œIt has shown me that love will always triumph over hate,â€ she said in the statement.

â€œWhat took place at the event is now well documented, and sadly is something that occurs on an all too regular basis. Incidents like this not only cause emotional harm to those involved but do also have wider repercussions within the community.â€

Ms Fulani said she and her team â€œwish to take the time to pause, reflect and learn from these eventsâ€.

â€œI remain dedicated to raising awareness around cultural competency, and will go to Buckingham Palace, or anywhere else, if it will help raise positive change and save lives,â€ she pledged.

The charity boss said the events of last week have â€œtaken the focus away from day-to-day operationsâ€ of Sistah Space.

Lady Hussey, 83, Prince Williamâ€™s godmother, resigned from her role following the event last Tuesday.

Friends have since said she wishes to apologise directly to Ms Fulani.

The offer comes after the Palace described the remarks made to Ms Fulani as â€œunacceptable and deeply regrettableâ€.