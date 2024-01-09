Charity auction featuring Ed Sheeran's boxers raises £27,000

The donated items included 73 pairs of socks and 149 boxer shorts - half of which have been worn by Ed Sheeran

A charity auction of Ed Sheeran's pre-owned clothes - including his underwear - has already raised more than £27,000.

A total of 445 items were given to East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) shop in Framlingham, Suffolk, where the singer grew up.

Many of the items have been auctioned on the charity's eBay site, which opened early due to public interest.

Scott Campbell, from EACH, said: "It's been an amazing couple of months and the figures make astonishing reading."

As well as socks and boxers, the donation has included a variety of clothes, Ipswich Town merchandise, belts, bags and other accessories.

So far, 263 items have been sold - raising a total of £27,163.

The charity said the average selling price of each item was £103.29 and that the best-selling item had been an Ipswich Town hoodie, which went for £770.

One pair of Sheeran's boxer shorts was sold for £330.

Each sold item has been accompanied by a signed letter of authenticity.

Ed Sheeran has been a supporter of East Anglia's Children's Hospices for many years

Mr Campbell said: "We couldn't be happier with the way things have gone and this incredible amount of money will make such an enormous difference.

"We've now sold all the items that were included in the original auctions, but still have some stock remaining.

"We'll be drip-feeding these for sale throughout the year, which means the final total, based on the average selling price so far, could reach around £45,000."

EACH cares for children with life-threatening conditions and supports their families across Suffolk, Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Essex.

Sheeran, 32, previously donated his clothes to the charity in 2014 - the same year he became an ambassador - which raised £7,500.

