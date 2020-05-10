Charities turn to cryptocurrencies to help donors see where their money has gone and speed up transfers

TELEMMGLPICT000151007122.jpeg

Charities including Uncief and Oxfam are using cryptocurrencies for donations to help counter criticism over lack of transparency and to speed up money transfers.

They have turned to blockchain currencies such as bitcoin because of the ability to bypass bank fees, move donations around the world in seconds and allow donors to track their money so they can see where it is going and when it arrives.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Crypto-currencies - virtual currencies that can be cashed in for real money and unlike paper money are not linked to any country or central bank - have previously been associated with organised crime seeking to hide their assets and buy and sell contraband on the dark web.

But charity supporters believe it will offer greater transparency after a period when they have been rocked over the alleged misuse of funds and sexual abuse during disaster projects.

Rhodri Davies, head of police at the Charities Aid Foundation, said: “Unlike traditional currency, each bit of crypto-currency is unique.

“This means you can trace currency all the way through a system. A donor gives to a charity and will be able to see that donation go all the way through the charity and out the other side. This allows for a radical transparency that allows people to see where their money is at any given time.”

Because the currency is not geographic, there is no need for a trusted third party or bank to handle the transaction which could be “a massive benefit” for charities operating around the world, added Mr Davies.

Oxfam has piloted the use of crypto-currency to get aid to Vanuatu, a poverty-stricken south Pacific island at risk of tsunamis, cyclones and volcanic eruptions.

Some 200 residents were given tap-and-pay cards which they could use to unlock the aid payments to buy food from designated local stores via a smartphone app. Previous cash-based payments were delayed and hampered by the need for ID checks and bank visits.

Story continues

Unicef received its first bitcoin donation at the end of last year. Christopher Fabian, a principal adviser at Unicef, said: “This money came from the donor, it went through our national committee in France then it went through our office.

“Then it went to a company that was looking at prescriptions for pharmaceuticals for safety in Mexico. It did all that in 72 seconds. That was amazing.

“If you give £10 to Unicef, you should see where that goes and you should see the story behind it.”

One issue is that the bitcoin wallet is anonymous which Mr Davies acknowledged could raise “reputational” problems if it came from a potentially criminal source.

Unicef has prevented that by using existing donor protocols by making donations online would have to pass rigorous checks before they were allowed to deposit funds to Unicef.