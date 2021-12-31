Charitable Contributions, Donations for Tax Deductions: Donate to Rescue Me, Donate to Pet Rescue, Donate to Animal Rescue

Donations to 501c3 humane societies, rescue pet charities, animal rescue shelters, and other nonprofit rescue groups are tax-deductible and will help save thousands more pets in 2022

ATLANTA, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today is the final day to donate to Rescue Me, a local pet shelter, a humane society, or other 501c3 pet rescue to receive a 2021 tax deduction. Rescue Me operates a special needs animal rescue center for dogs on 135-acres, and its website RescueMe.org has become one of the world’s most visited charity websites, having helped save the over 1 million pets.



In addition to finding homes for thousands of stray dogs and cats each week, Rescue Me provides pet disaster relief donations of pet food and supplies after natural disasters.

Whether donating to Rescue Me or a local pet shelter, year-end tax deductions provide the funding nonprofit charities require to operate and save the most pets each year. Be sure to verify any charity you donate to is listed as a tax-exempt organization on the IRS website. Look for a page like this IRS verification page for Rescue Me on the IRS site.

