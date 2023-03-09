Charges laid following robbery at Shelburne LCBO

A 69-year-old Shelburne resident is facing theft charges following an investigation into a robbery at a local business last Sunday evening.

Dufferin OPP officers responded to a report of a robbery at a store on Ojibway Road in Shelburne shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday (March 5).

An investigation revealed that a male suspect attempted to steal liquor and, in the process, assaulted an employee. As a result, the 69-year-old has been charged with robbery with theft.

Police said the injuries to the employee were minor.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Shelburne Free Press