Charges laid in assault near high school

POLICE have laid charges in connection to a Monday incident involving students and at least one parent at Collège Sturgeon Heights Collegiate.

The Winnipeg Police Service confirmed officers attended the high school around 12:30 p.m., in response to a report about several people, including an adult male, being involved in a fight.

“Bear spray may have been used in the assault, with three people suffering from the effects,” said Const. Claude Chancy.

Chancy said an ambulance was not required, the school did not go into lockdown, and “several of the involved parties are facing charges.”

Citing an ongoing investigation, he would not reveal further details.

A video showing a group of people engaged in an altercation near a parked car on Thompson Drive, outside the school at 2665 Ness Ave., has been making the rounds on social media. Footage shows an adult on the scene.

A group of Sturgeon Heights students told the Free Press a parent showed up to the high school Monday to confront a Grade 11 student who allegedly hit his Grade 9 son last week. The teens said the man brought a baseball bat.

They were unaware if the baseball bat was used for anything other than intimidation, but indicated a number of students ended up being sprayed with an aerosol.

“After (the students) got maced, the teachers brought out jugs of milk and started pouring it on their faces to try to stop the burning sensation,” said one 14-year-old.

Approximately six police cars attended the scene, according to the students.

A spokesperson from the St. James- Assiniboia School Division indicated the incident did not disrupt any classes.

“The safety and security of students continues to be a top priority for school and divisional leaders. We remain in contact with (local police) as their investigation continues. Any questions about the nature of the incident or charges can be directed to WPS,” the spokesperson wrote in an email.

Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press