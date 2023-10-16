Charges Laid Against Oakville Fire Department Member

The Halton Police have taken legal action against a member of the Oakville Fire Department following an on-duty incident involving Halton EMS staff.

In the early morning of October 8, 2023, Halton EMS staff responded to a call at a local hotel room in Oakville, requiring additional assistance from the Oakville Fire Department.

During the incident, an altercation occurred between an Oakville Fire Department member and two Halton EMS staff members. Subsequently, the police were contacted to investigate the matter thoroughly.

On October 10, 52-year-old Brett Eyers of Oakville was apprehended. Eyers has been formally charged with two counts of assault. Following his arrest, he was released from custody, pending a court appearance in Milton.

