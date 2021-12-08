On new charges, a Durham murder suspect bails out jail again. What the DA is doing

A Wake County man re-arrested while out of jail on a pending murder charge was only behind bars for a day before posting bond again.

Daniel Peter Mohar, 37, was charged with first-degree murder in June 2019 after he allegedly struck Edward “Teddy” Tivnan, 49, in an altercation involving a woman at a Durham bar, according to court records. Tivnan died two days later.

Mohar was released from jail that July after bail, which initially had been denied, was set at $250,000, a move that angered Tivnan’s family.

Mohar was jailed again on Dec. 1 for violating pretrial conditions after being charged Nov. 21 in Orange County with driving while impaired, speeding, reckless driving and failing to comply with driver’s license restrictions.

He was allowed to post a $5,000 bond, however.

In October, the prosecution filed a motion to have his bond on the murder charge revoked and Mohar sent back to jail back before a March 2022 court date.

Months after being released in 2019, Mohar and his wife bought a home in Cleveland, Ohio, and moved there, court filings obtained by The News & Observer say.

The prosecution said this was in violation of court conditions of his $250,000 bond and called him a “substantial flight risk.”

Mohar’s attorney defended his decisions, claiming in court documents that Mohar and his family moved after feeling threatened by Tivnan’s family.

A judge denied this motion, and said the original conditions of pretrial release would remain: that the suspect remain in the state and enroll in electronic monitoring. Violating these conditions would result in being held without bail.

Although Mohar obtained the recent charges while on pretrial release, the Durham County District Attorney’s Office agreed to a bond being set by a judge.

But the suspect may yet face jail before trial.

A spokeswoman for the DA said they agreed to the $5,000 bond because they had already filed a second motion for Mohar’s bond revocation and will have a hearing for it Dec. 13.

Tivnan’s family however, who has wanted for Mohar’s bond to revoked, is angered again that he is out on bail.

“[Mohar] was given the opportunity to do the right thing,” said Paul Tivnan, the brother of the victim, in an interview. “He violated his release conditions and then he violated them yet again. It was only a matter of time before something like this happened. Those (new) charges just shows his level of threat ... his level of danger to society.”

Initial Durham murder charge

Tivnan’s head hit the sidewalk after Mohar headbutted him outside of Social Games and Brews, near Brightleaf Square, according to warrants.

Police found Tivnan unresponsive.

The altercation involved a woman, The N&O reported. According to warrants, the woman said Tivnan “came on to her very strong which made her feel uncomfortable” and Mohar, her friend, approached him asking, “Did you call her a tramp?”

He then headbutted him in the forehead, according to warrants, before pushing him to the ground and punching him repeatedly.

At the time, Mohar already had been convicted of at least three misdemeanors, according to the Department of Public Safety, including a 2011 conviction of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

A prosecutor said in court after his arrest that Mohar had been charged with assault numerous times but that most were dismissed, The N&O’s newsgathering partner ABC11 reported.

“There are multiple individuals who have called our office to express that Mr. Mohar has a history of assaultive conduct,” Assistant District Attorney Daniel Spiegel said in 2019.

A man who claimed to be a past assault victim of Mohar’s told WRAL then that he had hoped the DA would convict and jail him so that “the next guy wouldn’t be assaulted.”

