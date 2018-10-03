Charges dropped against Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson

Charges have been dropped against Jordan Anderson by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Department. (Getty)

Jordan Anderson is no longer facing charges for buying a truck that had been allegedly stolen from fellow Truck Series owner and driver Mike Harmon.

A warrant had been issued for Anderson’s arrest on charges of knowingly buying stolen property. Anderson purchased a race truck from Robert Newling after Harmon had allegedly dropped the truck off with Newling to have it fixed. Newling then allegedly sold the truck to Anderson.

Anderson said Tuesday the charges against him had been dropped and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the fact to ESPN.

Anderson said in a statement that he had been cooperating with the investigation and had dropped the truck off for authorities. A post about the incident had been put on the Mike Harmon Racing Facebook page but it’s been deleted.

Anderson is currently 16th in the Truck Series standings. He has one top-10 finish in 2018.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

