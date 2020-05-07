Ex-Trump adviser Michael Flynn charges of lying to FBI 'to be dropped'

Breaking News image

The US Department of Justice will drop the criminal charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn, US media report.

Flynn was among the ex-Trump aides convicted during the special counsel's investigation into Russian election interference.

He had pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about interactions with Russia's ambassador to the US.

The news the case will be dropped comes as Flynn sought to withdraw his plea.

The justice department's decision also follows criticism of the case by President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Mr Trump told reporters in the Oval Office following the news that he "felt it was going to happen" and he was pleased.

"He's an innocent man," the president said. "I hope a lot of people are going to pay a big price. They're scum."