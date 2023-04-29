Chargers stay local, select USC's Tuipulotu in 2nd round

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers began addressing their defense in the second round of the NFL draft, selecting Southern California defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu with the 54th overall pick on Friday.

Tuipulotu, who grew up in the Los Angeles suburb of Hawthorne, was a first-team All-America selection last season after leading the nation in sacks (13 1/2). He was also the Pac-12's Defensive Player of the Year and was second nationally with 22 tackles for loss.

The 6-foot-3, 266-pound Tuipulotu excels as an edge rusher and will help provide depth alongside Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. Bosa has struggled with injuries throughout his career and missed most of last season with a groin injury.

Despite having a strong trio with Mack, Bosa and safety Derwin James, the Chargers were ranked 20th in total defense, 21st in points allowed per game and the fifth worst against the run last season.

It is the first time the Bolts have selected a USC player since 2018, when they took linebacker Uchenna Nwosu.

Los Angeles drafted TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston in the first round.

The Chargers also have a third-round pick on Friday (No. 85 overall).

Joe Reedy, The Associated Press