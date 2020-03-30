Chargers sign kick returner/wide receiver Darius Jennings FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Darius Jennings (15) warms up before the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta. Jennings has signed a contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. The team announced the move on Monday, March 30, 2020. (AP Photo/John Amis)

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) -- Darius Jennings has signed a contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, the team said Monday.

Jennings spent the past two seasons with the Tennessee Titans, and has been utilized more as a returner than wide receiver. He led the league in kick return average in 2018 (31.7 yards) and had a 94-yard return for a touchdown against Miami. Jennings entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns in 2015. He appeared in eight games for the Titans last season and was a restricted free agent, but was not offered a contract.

Kick returns is one area where the Chargers are looking to improve. They were 26th in the league last season, averaging only 20.7 yards per return.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL