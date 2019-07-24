Chargers' Russell Okung dealing with 'serious medical issue' that began in June

Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco told media on Wednesday that the team could be without Pro Bowl tackle Russell Okung for all of training camp.

Via The Athletic, Telesco said the 31-year-old began dealing with a “pretty serious medical issue” in early June. Okung is doing better and getting “great care” but could miss all of camp.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

For now, Okung has been placed on the non-football injury list.

The two-time Pro Bowler is with his teammates — he tweeted on Wednesday that the first camp conversation he was part of centered around Bitcoin — and is a vocal advocate for NFL players knowing their worth and the NCAA doing something to make sure players are compensated for their talents.

Okung is expected to talk to media on Thursday, and may provide more details then.

Los Angeles Chargers veteran lineman Russell Okung has been recovering from an undisclosed serious illness. (AP)

More from Yahoo Sports: