Chargers release oft-injured offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga

JOE REEDY
1 min read
FILE - Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) warms up before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Mike Williams will remain a valuable part of the Los Angeles Chargers offense for the next three seasons. The wide receiver has agreed to a contract extension with the franchise on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Bryan Bulaga was released by the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday after playing only one game last season.

The offensive tackle was beset by injuries during his two years with the Chargers, including a back injury in last season's opener at Washington which sidelined him after playing the first half.

Bulaga played in only 10 games in 2020 and was in for every offensive snap in only five. His release saves the Chargers $10.75 million in salary cap space.

General manager Tom Telesco has been proactive with the new league year starting on Wednesday. Last week, wide receiver Mike Williams signed a three-year extension, and a deal is in place with the Chicago Bears to acquire edge rusher Khalil Mack for a pair of draft picks.

The Chargers have also agreed to terms with cornerback J.C. Jackson and defensive tackles Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson, as well as reaching extensions with kicker Dustin Hopkins and quarterback Chase Daniel.

Los Angeles also tendered their three restricted free agents:— wide receiver Jalen Guyton, offensive tackle Storm Norton and tight end Donald Parham Jr.

Norton started 15 games at right tackle last season. Guyton had 17 of his 31 receptions in the final five games, including three touchdowns.

Parham had 20 receptions and three touchdowns last year, but missed the final three games after suffering a frightening concussion during the first half of the Dec. 16 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

