Philip Rivers 'permanently' moves out of San Diego to Florida heading into free agency

Two months ahead of becoming a free agent, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers has moved his family from the team’s former city of San Diego to Florida.

Rivers said the move was “permanent,” per a report Sunday by ESPN’s Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter.

Phillip Rivers has confirmed to @AdamSchefter and me that he and his family have moved out of his San Diego home to Florida. His text: "What this means football wise is to be determined but it was time for us to move back closer to home." — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 19, 2020

"What this means football-wise is to be determined but it was time for us to move back closer to home," Rivers said in the text message, via ESPN.

Rivers starred at Athens High School in Alabama, near the northern border. He and his wife, high school sweetheart Tiffany, welcomed their ninth child last offseason. When the Chargers moved to Los Angeles for the 2017 season, they kept their home.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers has moved from San Diego "permanently," he said. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

The 16-year veteran has spent every season with the Chargers, but is among a large group of quarterbacks to become free agents when the NFL calendar switches in March. That includes Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Ryan Tannehill, Teddy Bridgewater, Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota.

Rivers, 38, said in postgame comments after the season finale he still wants to play next season and would leave the Chargers to do it. Los Angeles has Tyrod Taylor under contract, and could turn to him to lead the way.

An eight-time Pro Bowl selection, Rivers threw for 4,615 yards with 23 touchdowns, the fewest since his first two seasons as the starter in 2006-07, and 20 interceptions, tied for the second-most of his career after tossing 21 in 2016. He led the team to the playoffs six times, but made it to the AFC championship game only once.

