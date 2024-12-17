Chargers-Patriots Week 17 game moved to Dec. 28 as part of NFL Network tripleheader

The Chargers' Cameron Dicker kicks a field goal during a game last season against the Patriots. (Steven Senne / Associated Press)

The Chargers' Week 17 game against the New England Patriots is scheduled for Dec. 28 at 10 a.m. PST as the NFL Network chose the matchup to lead off a nationally televised Saturday tripleheader, the league announced Tuesday.

The Chargers (8-6) are fighting for playoff seeding while the Patriots (3-11) have already been eliminated from postseason contention. Because of a Thursday night game this week against the Denver Broncos (9-5) at SoFi Stadium, the Chargers will not have to battle a short week before traveling to New England. The Chargers notched a road 6-0 victory over the Patriots last season.

Thursday's divisional game could decide each team's playoff seed as the Chargers are currently clinging to the seventh seed behind the sixth-seeded Broncos (9-5). It's the fourth prime-time game for the Chargers in six weeks as the team emerged as a potential playoff contender. But the Chargers have gone 2-3 during the high-profile stretch, losing three of their last four games.

The Chargers' regular-season finale at Las Vegas has not been scheduled yet. The divisional matchup can be flexed to Jan. 4 or Jan. 5.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.