Chargers' Melvin Gordon says teammates 'got my back' in contract dispute

Melvin Gordon is prepared to hold out for a new contract with the Chargers if he doesn't have a new deal in place when next week's training camp starts. But the running back revealed he has the support of his teammates and top players around the league.

"They're all behind me. They all got my back," Gordon told ESPN. "They all told me, 'You know what — we don't really speak on contracts — but you just go and do what's best for your family.' And I'm glad I got that support from them."

He added: "A lot of running backs have reached out to me just saying go out and get what you deserve."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Gordon is entering the final year of his rookie contract after he was drafted 15th overall by the Chargers in 2015. His agent Fletcher Smith told ESPN last week that Gordon won't report to training camp and will demand a trade, unless he has a new deal that he's happy with.

Chargers RB @MelvinGordon25 speaking at @GoSportsCon in Dallas today says you can't easily replace an elite back.



"You've seen what happened when @EzekielElliott was out." pic.twitter.com/qHgpHro72F



— Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) July 13, 2019

Gordon said he would follow the same path of Le'Veon Bell, who sat out all of last season in a contract dispute with the Steelers before he was dealt to the Jets, if it came to that.

Story continues

"I'm prepared to do what I got to do, but like I said, I hope it doesn't come to that," he said.

Gordon reiterated, however, that he would still love to be a Charger if both sides can agree on a new contract.

"Just because we're going through contract issues right now doesn't mean I want to get traded," he said. "I love being a Charger. I don't want them to feel like I don't want to be there."

MORE: Chargers' Melvin Gordon will 'sit as long as he has to,' agent says | Melvin Gordon addresses Chargers holdout: 'I want to get paid' | Chargers' Melvin Gordon won't attend training camp without new contract

Gordon, 26, rushed for 5.1 yards per carry and had 14 total touchdowns in 2018, though he was limited by injuries as he started 12 games.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection attended mandatory minicamp, but has skipped most of the offseason program. Los Angeles will open training camp July 24.