Chargers kicker plays hero in ugly OT win over Broncos I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Tuesday October 18, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

The Chargers got an ugly overtime win over the Broncos on Monday Night Football thanks to kicker Dustin Hopkins

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said he has no idea what Aaron Rodgers means by wanting a “simpler” offense

The Panthers traded WR Robby Anderson to the Cardinals one day after he caused a ruckus on the sideline

Phoenix Mercury star Skylar Diggins-Smith announced she’s pregnant on Instagram, becoming the latest Super Mom in the WNBA

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.