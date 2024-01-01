Chargers' Khalil Mack gets milestone 100th career sack in LA's 16-9 loss to Broncos

DENVER (AP) — Khalil Mack desperately wanted a win for the Los Angeles Chargers. He had to instead settle for a milestone sack in a 16-9 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Mack got the 100th sack of his 10-year career with a signature bull rush that pushed guard Ben Powers right into Jarrett Stidham, toppling the Broncos quarterback on a 3rd-and-20 play early in the second quarter.

Mack was greeted with hugs and pats on his helmet by his teammates and coaches when he returned to the sideline after his career-high 16th sack of the season.

“It was dope. It was dope, but I was focused on trying to get the win,” a subdued Mack said after the game. “It's definitely a significant moment in my career but bittersweet because I wanted to win that game, man.”

The 32-year-old Mack is the 43rd player in NFL history to get 100 sacks. He's also among five active players to hit the century mark. Von Miller of the Buffalo Bills leads that group with 123 1/2.

“It's a landmark number,” interim Chargers coach Giff Smith said. “I mean, you start doing the basic math, it's crazy. It's just a crazy number. I don't know when I got into coaching if I ever thought I'd be a part of something like that and I'm grateful I got to be a part of it.”

Mack is in his second season with the Chargers, joining Los Angeles in a trade by the Chicago Bears. He broke into the NFL in 2014, drafted by the then Oakland Raiders. He was voted the AP NFL defensive player of the year in 2016.

Going into the Chargers' season finale next week against Kansas City, Mack is one sack shy of the Chargers' single-season sack mark. Shawne Merriman, with 17 in 2006, and Leslie O'Neal, with 17 in 1992, jointly hold the mark.

“The sacks are cool and all that, but the way he plays the run and the amount of snaps he's having to play since Joey (Bosa) has been out, and the willingness to give everything for this team speaks volumes," Smith said.

Dennis Georgatos, The Associated Press