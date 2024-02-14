Chargers hire former Bears HC Marc Trestman as senior offensive assistant

The Chicago Bears didn’t have a lot of success with Marc Trestman as their head coach, and he’s considered one of the team’s worst coaches in franchise history.

Now, Trestman has found his way back to the NFL a decade after being fired by Chicago.

Trestman is joining the Los Angeles Chargers coaching staff under new head coach Jim Harbaugh. Trestman will serve as a senior offensive assistant. That is a bold move for the Chargers as they look to take their team in a new direction.

Chargers hired former Bears HC Marc Trestman as a Senior Offensive Assistant Coach. pic.twitter.com/pqbArVK41w — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 14, 2024

Trestman lasted just two years in Chicago, where he had a 13-19 record and never had a winning season. In 2013, they went a disappointing 8-8. The following year, they went a disastrous 5-11. The Bears fired him after that season, and he hasn’t been a head coach in the NFL since. Trestman was, however, the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens from 2015-16, but he hasn’t been in the NFL since.

Getting quarterback Justin Herbert the right tools around him is the biggest need for the Chargers franchise under Harbaugh. Herbert has been mostly elite, and they are going to try and turn that into wins. We will see if Trestman will be able to help them reach that goal. Most Bears fans won’t be confident.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire