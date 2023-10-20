Chargers have given Chiefs close games, but Kansas City has dominated the series

The Chiefs have won 15 of the previous 18 games against the Los Angeles Chargers. But the Chiefs’ advantage in the previous six games — since Justin Herbert took over as the Chargers’ quarterback — is 4-2.

Each of the Chiefs’ victories came in heartbreaking fashion for the Chargers. In all four losses, LA led at some point in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs twice won in overtime.

“They play well against us, we play well against them, and it’s just one of those games,” Andy Reid said. “It’s going to come right down to the end.”

Herbert has 15 touchdown passes and four interceptions against the Chiefs. His 107.7 passer rating is his best against an AFC West opponent. He and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills are the only active quarterbacks with more than one regular-season victory at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“It’s always a fun environment,” Herbert said. “The fans are great there and it’s such a great opportunity to play football. It’s one that you always dream of, going into a place like that.”

Here’s what to watch when the Chiefs meet the Chargers on Sunday at Arrowhead (3:25 p.m. kickoff):

Matchup to watch: Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce vs. Chargers safety Derwin James

They’ve been going at each other since James’ rookie season in 2018, and perhaps James’ signature play came last season when he hoisted Kelce and body slammed him near the goal line.

Still, Kelce has come up big against the Chargers with five touchdown receptions in the past two seasons.

“He does everything at such a premium level as a receiver,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. “I think what’s tough is just the chemistry that him and Pat (Mahomes) have. No matter what the coverage is, man or zone, pattern-match zone, doesn’t matter; he’s just got an outstanding feel of how to attack and beat leverage.”

Story continues

Player to watch: Chargers defensive lineman Morgan Fox

The Chargers are getting to the quarterback from the usual places, Khalil Mack has seven sacks. Joey Bosa has three. And from an unexpected source: Fox has five sacks, including at least one in the past four games. Only the Chiefs’ Chris Jones has a longer streak with sacks in five straight games (and eight straight regular-season contests).

Fox is in his second season with the Chargers after spending four NFL years with the Rams and another season with the Carolina Panthers.

Player to watch: Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has been a thorn to the Chiefs. And he’s back after battling an ankle injury in the opener. He’ll have the full attention of the linebacking crew.

“There’s nothing he can’t do,” Gay said. “He can run the ball, catch it out of the backfield. We’ll have to keep our eyes on him.”

Special teams player to watch: Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker

It can only get worse for Butker. But that’s what happens when you’re perfect.

He’s made all 15 extra points and 14 field goals, including a 60-yarder at the end of the first half last week against the Broncos. That’s his and the franchise’s second longest field goal.

Butker, whose late field goals provided the winning margins in the Super Bowl and AFC Championship games, said he worked on his technique in the offseason.

“Thankfully I’ve had a lot of kicks,” Butker said, “where the balls are going right where I want them to go.”