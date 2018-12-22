Chargers get Keenan Allen and Melvin Gordon back for crucial game against Ravens

The Los Angeles Chargers will get two of their best offensive players back at just the right time. Keenan Allen and Melvin Gordon are active for the team’s Week 16 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The 25-year-old Gordon missed the past three games due to a knee injury. Gordon was able to practice in full three straight days, and did not receive an injury designation on the team’s final injury report.

Things didn’t look as certain with Allen. The 26-year-old suffered a hip injury early in the team’s Week 15 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mike Williams stepped up in Allen’s absence, scoring three touchdowns to help the Chargers win the game 29-28.

Allen was unable to practice Tuesday, but put in limited work Wednesday and Thursday. He came into Saturday’s game listed as questionable, but early reports indicated he would go.

Allen didn’t have any issues with his hip during warmups and was cleared to play.

Keenan Allen is out on the field for his pre-game workout, with WRs coach Phil McGeoghan and head trainer Damon Mitchell. Allen already has his game pants and socks on, which seems to be an indication that the Cal product will be available tonight vs. the Ravens. — Eric Williams (@eric_d_williams) December 22, 2018





The Chargers will need both players if they hope to topple a dangerous Ravens defense Saturday. Baltimore came into the week tied for the league lead by allowing just 18.1 points per game.

Keenan Allen will give it a go in Week 16 despite a hip injury. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

