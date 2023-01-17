Chargers fire OC Joe Lombardi and QBs coach Shane Day after playoff collapse

Well, the Los Angeles Chargers didn't fire head coach Brandon Staley. But they did move on from two key members of the team's offensive staff.

The team announced it parted ways with offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Shane Day just days after the Chargers' epic wild-card loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night.

This was the most likely outcome if the Chargers decided against moving on from Staley. Despite making the playoffs, the Chargers' offense got worse during Lombardi's second year with the team. Justin Herbert's production also declined as his yards per attempt, yards per completion and yards per game all dropped during his second year. Some of that could be because of a rib injury Herbert suffered earlier in the season or the various injuries to the Chargers' offensive line and receiving corps, but nothing could be remedied after the Chargers were outscored 24-3 in the second half to fall to the Jaguars.

Many might be surprised that Staley wasn't fired alongside his offensive staff after a season of questionable decisions — none greater than Staley's decision to keep his starters in a meaningless Week 18 game that ended with receiver Mike Williams suffering a back injury that kept him out of the wild-card game. But perhaps the words of Herbert and other Chargers locker-room leaders who vouched for their coach following the loss had an effect. Or maybe the Chargers' defense allowing just 11 points per game during a four-game winning streak that ended with Los Angeles making the playoffs for the first time in Staley's career and for the first time since 2018 was the difference.

In any event, Staley will likely stick around for at least another season, while the Chargers will begin their search for a new offensive coordinator.