Who will the Chargers draft? Predictions for Los Angeles' fifth overall pick

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs the ball against Alabama during the first quarter during the College Football Playoff game in the 2021 season at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Los Angeles Chargers will enter the 2024 NFL season with a new general manager and new head coach after firing Tom Telesco and Brandon Staley from those respective positions in mid-December. The head coach position is set with Jim Harbaugh getting the job but the general manager vacancy is still open.

This week the Chargers interviewed NFL executive Dawn Aponte who could become the second female general manager in NFL history. She's one of nine people Los Angeles has interviewed for the general manager position so far this offseason.

2024 NFL mock drafts: Where are the top offensive players projected to land?

According to Spotrac information, the Chargers are $44 million over next year's salary cap which will not be easy to sort out for the future general manager. On the plus side, Los Angeles does hold the fifth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and a franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert.

Here's what draft experts expect the Chargers to do with that draft pick:

2024 NFL draft order: Top 28 first-round selections set after divisional playoffs

Los Angeles Chargers mock draft predictions

Note: These mock drafts were released prior to Jim Harbaugh becoming the Chargers' new head coach.

Middlehurst-Schwartz says: "Keenan Allen and Mike Williams could be on shaky ground for a franchise with a rough short-term financial outlook. No matter what the team decides regarding the veteran pass catchers, the receiving corps needs to become more dynamic for the Chargers to properly take advantage of Justin Herbert's talent. Nabers, who can stress defenses both as a deep threat and in racking up yards after the catch, can certainly help in that department."

Jeremiah writes: "Odunze is my favorite player in the draft. He’s a complete receiver. The Chargers have salary-cap decisions to make with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. This would be a home run addition for Justin Herbert."

Story continues

Brugler says: "The offense needs more firepower. Many will scoff at tight end this high, but with his movements and pass-catching skills, Bowers is more offensive weapon than true tight end. As long as the Chargers have a plan for how to use his talent, Bowers should thrive if paired with Justin Herbert."

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Kiper Jr. writes: "L.A. really has to add a playmaker at the tight end position. With [Gerald] Everett hitting free agency, there's a hole for Bowers, who is spectacular after the catch, to fill. He had 26 touchdown catches over three college seasons, showing a stellar ability to stretch the seams. Justin Herbert hasn't had a pass-catcher like Bowers since he entered the league in 2020."

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Trapasso says: "The Chargers add Bowers, who since his freshman season, as looked like a future high pick and eventual All-Pro at the tight end spot."

What is the 2024 NFL Draft order?

The 2024 NFL Draft order won't be finalized until after Super Bowl LVIII but 28 of the 32 picks have been decided. Here's the order so far:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chargers mock draft roundup: LA goes offense in 2024 NFL mock drafts?